Restaurants in Tainan and Kaohsiung are to be in next year’s Michelin Guide alongside those in Taipei and Taichung, Michelin Taiwan said yesterday, adding that seven restaurants in Taipei and Taichung have been added to the list of one-star restaurants.
The guide began evaluating restaurants in Taipei in 2018. It added Taichung to its annual review in last year’s guide.
“The selections in the Michelin Guide show the vibrancy of local culinary scenes, with a lot of new additions and concepts,” Michelin Guides international director Gwendal Poullennec told an online news conference.
Photo: Screen grab from Michelin Taiwan livestream
“For the fifth year, it is absolutely relevant to expand the coverage of Michelin Guide by adding two food lovers’ cities,” Poullennec said. “Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung are really food lovers’ destinations, and they all add to this diversity of Taiwanese culinary scenes.”
Poullennec said that Michelin’s inspectors adapted their evaluation techniques amid the COVID-19 pandemic, given that establishments stopped serving dine-in customers.
The changes to inspectors’ protocols ensured that they adhered to Michelin’s core values and methodology, and fairly assessed each restaurants and delivered the best selection possible, he said.
The Michelin Guide gave star ratings to 34 restaurants in Taiwan, 29 in Taipei and five in Taichung.
In Taipei, La Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel was awarded three Michelin stars for a fourth year, the only three-star restaurant in Taiwan.
La Palais manager Jennifer Ou (歐宛臻) won this year’s Michelin Service Award.
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon received two stars — joining six other two-star restaurants in Taipei — after having been awarded one star for the previous three years.
Chef Florence Dalia, who has helmed the kitchen since 2019, is the first female head chef in the group’s Asian bases, the guide said.
Five restaurants in Taipei were added to the list of one-star restaurants.
The guide said that De Nuit has “layered textures and flavors in every dish, while respecting the French traditions and the seasonality of ingredients.”
Fujin Tree Taiwan Cuisine & Champagne (Songshan) pairs Taiwanese cuisine with French champagne in the hopes of creating a unique culinary experience, the guide said.
T+T, an abbreviation for “Tapas Tasting,” provides a creative take on Spanish tapas, it added.
Mipon of Grand Mayfull Hotel specializes in refined home-style Taiwanese cooking that boasts intricate details and modern twists, while Mudan serves dishes made with seasonal ingredients from Taiwan and Japan, it said.
Mipon and Mudan were promoted to a one-star rating with a Michelin Plate distinction, the guide said.
In Taichung, TL Studio maintained its distinction as the only restaurant in the city with two Michelin stars.
Oretachi No Nikuya, which received a one-star rating in the previous guide, was marked as a new one-star restaurant after relocating in March, it said.
It was recognized for its continued high standards in offering prized Hida beef cuts and rare breeds, along with a secret menu for regulars, the guide said.
Sur, which was a Michelin Plate restaurant in the previous guide, was promoted to a one-star restaurant for “elevating everyday Taiwanese ingredients to haute cuisine through the use of modern techniques and a secret menu for those-in-the-know,” it said.
Sur chef Ed Lin (林佾華) won the guide’s Young Chef Award.
One-star restaurant Mountain and Sea House’s “farm-to-table” approach in handling food and Yangming Spring’s vegetarian culinary practice made them Michelin Green Star winners, the guide said.
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Wang Hui-ying and others are alleged to have falsified documents and created fictitious companies to defraud banks of NT$13.4 billion Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted Wang Hui-ying (王橞瀴), a business operator in Taiwan’s garment industry for allegedly defrauding Taiwanese banks of NT$13.4 billion (US$478.83 million). Wang and the owner of Chin Chin Accounting Services, Lin Shu-ling (林淑玲), along with three accountants working at the firm, were charged with fraud, contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法). They are accused of fabricating invoices, business documents and other papers, allegedly enabling them to take out loans from 25 banks and four private money-lending companies. According to prosecutors, Wang owns Fortune Fashion Ltd and Joy Honest Ltd, both registered in Taipei
The Moderna vaccine was the preferred brand among respondents old enough to get inoculated against COVID-19, a poll by the pan-green Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found. The poll asked respondents which vaccine brand — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Medigen — they would prefer if they could freely choose among them. Taiwan has so far not obtained doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Allowed to select two or more vaccine brands, 69.8 percent of respondents chose the Moderna vaccine, 42.8 percent chose the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 30.2 chose the AstraZeneca vaccine and 17 percent chose the Medigen vaccine. Asked to select only one vaccine brand, 40.9 percent
‘DIRTY WATER’: The KMT’s actions amount to accusing people and then demanding that they prove their innocence, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members accused pan-blue camp politicians of spreading misinformation after they claimed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had already been inoculated before receiving a shot of the locally developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and New Party legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that Tsai had in April visited the American Institute in Taiwan to receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and asked her to take an antibody test and announce the results. His request was backed by KMT members. DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) yesterday said that “KMT politicians are full of distrust.