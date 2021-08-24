Private use of state-owned land has increased over the past seven years, despite an initiative by the National Property Administration (NPA) to reclaim public property, reports by the National Audit Office and the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center showed.
When the NPA launched the program in 2014, the number of plots occupied by private individuals totaled 275,764, office data showed.
However, rather than falling as intended by the initiative, the number of such plots had risen to 300,292 by the end of 2019, the office said in its annual audit report of the central government.
According to the center, the number has since risen further, climbing to 314,578 plots covering 17,698.59 hectares by March.
The value of occupied land is estimated at NT$261 billion (US$9.3 billion), the center said, adding that occupants of about 20 percent of the land are not compensating the government for its use.
Amounts receivable have been rising annually, climbing by NT$315 million from 2014 to the end of last year to NT$424 million, the center said.
Nearly half of the occupied land has been in use for at least five years, making it more difficult to recover, it added.
In addition, unknown occupants are holding 25,634 plots covering 1,686.18 hectares worth a total of NT$36.623 billion, none of whom have paid compensation, the center said.
The office said the number of new occupations are to blame for the increase in the amount of occupied land, as the NPA has failed to consider that reclamations must outpace new occupations.
Furthermore, the pace of some priority reclamations has been slow, while other plots were considered repossessed without undergoing proper inspections to confirm their status, it said, adding that some have been reoccupied by a third party after repossession.
Considering all the overlapping security, environmental, legal and other concerns involving separate jurisdictions, the NPA has not taken the initiative to pursue many cases, it said, suggesting that a communication channel be established between relevant agencies to expedite the process.
The NPA said that staffing and funding limitations have constrained the scope of its repossession initiative.
It vowed to keep revising its targets and improving inspections, such as by conducting aerial patrols using drones and using satellite imaging to issue real-time notifications on new occupations.
It is also considering ranking case priority by period of occupancy, legal contraventions or other criteria, the NPA said, adding that it is focusing on the most urgent cases.
New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that the private occupation of state-owned land is often accompanied by improper waste disposal, theft of gravel or sand, backfill pollution and other activities that have far-ranging effects on the environment.
However, due to vested interests and collusion between officials and businesses, it is difficult to enforce the law, she said, adding that the NPA does not have the expertise to identify and recover land.
For example, the NPA this year lost a lawsuit over the construction of the so-called “77 Mansion” (七七行館) for the second time due to insufficient evidence.
The case was originally brought over an estate built in 2004 on 1,465 ping (4,843m2) of public land inside Taipei’s Yangmingshan National Park by Liu Cheng-chih (劉政池), brother of former Miaoli County commissioner Liu Cheng-hung (劉政鴻).
Liu Cheng-chih had been accused of bribing park officials to approve permits with forged documents to expedite construction, which included illegally installing an underground metal cargo container and cutting down trees.
The case can be appealed.
TOURISM SECTOR WOES: Fine-tuned quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors have been promised in April, but no policy has been drafted, a KMT lawmaker said The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday. The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year. Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said. Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese
A certificate of COVID-19 vaccination is not required upon arrival in all countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, rejecting claims about the international validity of locally developed vaccines. Some people have said that Taiwanese who have received locally developed vaccines cannot travel to other countries, but the claim is not true, the ministry said in a news release. The ministry said it has noted that there is “a lot of discussion and confusion” about whether a vaccination certificate is needed upon arrival in other countries, so it has provided a list of the quarantine rules for major destinations Taiwanese travel
TOO EARLY: The health minister said that a COVID-19 vaccination passport would not be introduced yet, because the nation’s vaccination rate is not high enough None of the COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization in Taiwan contain pig cells, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported four local and 14 imported COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some people are concerned about getting vaccinated due to religious reasons, including restrictions on the consumption of pork. “The COVID-19 vaccines being administered now and those that are about to be imported into Taiwan, including the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Medigen and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, all do not contain cells from pigs,” he said. Chen said