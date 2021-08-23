The widow of artist Chang Chin-fa (張金發), who passed away in 2012 at the age of 78, has been ordered by a court to return her late husband’s paintings to the university he initially donated them to.
Chang’s widow, Chang Lin Hsiu-hsiang (張林秀香), borrowed the paintings for an event and later refused to return them.
Chang Lin Hsiu-hsiang (張林秀香) in 2017 requested to borrow 12 of her late husband’s paintings from the National Taiwan University of Arts for an event she held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his passing.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times
She later refused to return the paintings, saying that her husband had never meant for them to be gifted to the university.
She said that her late husband had only lent them with the intention of promoting local arts and culture.
The university took the case to court for a decision. In the first ruling, the New Taipei City District Court ruled in its favor. Chang Lin appealed, and in the second ruling the judge upheld the former ruling and ordered her to return the paintings to the school.
The judge in the second ruling said that the evidence supported the university’s claim that her husband had intended the paintings to be donated to the university.
The 12 paintings depict scenes of Aboriginal villagers and fishers, and scenes of various locations in Taiwan. Chang Chin-fa donated the paintings in 2008, and in 2012 he passed away.
Chang Lin applied in January 2017 to borrow the paintings, and the university agreed to the request in March that year, under the condition the paintings would be returned by the end of July, it said.
When Chang Lin refused to return the paintings after the deadline, the university sued for their return, in addition to NT$590,000 in damages.
During the court hearing, Chang Lin argued that her husband had only agreed to lend the paintings to the university, because he had heard that it was planning to build a new art museum, and he had hoped his paintings could be used in an opening exhibit.
She said the university had not presented the paintings, but rather kept them stored in a warehouse, and argued that they were the rightful inheritance of her and her two daughters.
The High Court judge did not agree with these claims based on the paperwork presented by the university.
The court ordered that Chang Lin must return the paintings to the university.
Monetary damages were not awarded.
The ruling can be appealed.
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
TOURISM SECTOR WOES: Fine-tuned quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors have been promised in April, but no policy has been drafted, a KMT lawmaker said The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday. The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year. Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said. Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the
A certificate of COVID-19 vaccination is not required upon arrival in all countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, rejecting claims about the international validity of locally developed vaccines. Some people have said that Taiwanese who have received locally developed vaccines cannot travel to other countries, but the claim is not true, the ministry said in a news release. The ministry said it has noted that there is “a lot of discussion and confusion” about whether a vaccination certificate is needed upon arrival in other countries, so it has provided a list of the quarantine rules for major destinations Taiwanese travel
CHINA CONTRAST: Filmmaker Alain Lewkowicz’s latest effort has been teaching his European audience about Taiwan’s precarious situation involving China Taiwan’s story of being the world’s only functional and democratic pariah state inspired the making of Taiwan vs. China: A Fragile Democracy, the film’s French director Alain Lewkowicz said. The documentary was screened this year at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, and the Festival International de Programmes Audiovisuels (International Documentary Festival) in Biarritz, France. That Taiwan democratically elects its president and has its own currency, passport and constitution but remains unrecognized by the international community is a an unprecedented situation that should alarm the world, Lewkowicz said. “An abandonment of Taiwan at the face of Chinese