Language center in Paris teaching Hoklo to French

Staff Writer, with CNA





A Paris language learning center for adults has begun offering courses in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) to French students this year, amid growing interest in Taiwan, the university professor who initiated the language program said.

“Taiwan’s visibility in France has grown significantly in recent years thanks to media coverage. As a result, Taiwan has gained a positive reputation and is seen as a symbol of progressive values,” said Miao Lin-Zucker (林季苗), an associate professor in the foreign language department at the University of Lyon.

“More and more French people are interested in Taiwan and many want to learn [Hoklo], which is the second most spoken language in Taiwan after Mandarin,” said the Taiwanese expatriate, who initiated the program at Les Cours d’Adultes de Paris.

The Paris learning center was founded in 1820 and is regarded as one of the largest language learning institutions in France.

Lin said that the program teaches Hoklo through poetry, songs, literature and films.

“We hope to make our lessons more appealing to students, mainly through the arts, as many people here already have an appreciation of Taiwanese films,” she said.

Lin said she was inspired to start the program after the National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) began providing Hoklo classes to students earlier this year as an elective course rather than an ancillary course.

INALCO is a Paris university that specializes in teaching the languages and cultures from Central Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania and elsewhere.

A junior INALCO student named Theo, who majors in Mandarin, said he began learning Hoklo after his schoolmates’ positive experiences in Taiwan raised his interest in Taiwan’s culture.

“I have classmates who studied for one semester in Taiwan as exchange students, and when they returned they all spoke about the openness and friendliness of the Taiwanese people,” he said.

“Hoklo is the most difficult language I have ever learned, but I will continue to take on the challenge because learning it has given me a lot of pleasure,” he said.

Lin said that the courses at the Paris center will be taught online, and she encourages anyone interested to sign up for the program.