Penalties for national security breaches must be increased to deter Chinese espionage, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said on Thursday after prosecutors reported that most defendants convicted of betraying secrets received a light sentence.
According to the office, prosecutors secured 222 convictions for charges related to national security between January 2015 and September last year, but only 19 of the convictions resulted in a prison sentence of six months or more.
DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said that the Legislative Yuan had made several amendments to national security laws since 2015 to address concerns regarding the light penalties, or none at all, contained in the laws against Beijing-directed espionage.
Developing an espionage organization on behalf of “the mainland area” was a crime punishable by a sentence of no more than five years in prison or a NT$1 million (US$35,704) fine under the National Security Act (國家安全法) before the new measures, Chao said.
Amendments made to the act in June last year increased the penalty to at least seven years in prison or a NT$50 million to NT$100 million fine, he said.
“While judges have yet to invoke the new laws, their deterrence value will become more discernible,” he said.
The revisions provide law enforcement officials with legislative instruments to investigate and lay charges of espionage, and serve to remind judges and prosecutors that spying for Beijing is a serious offense, he said.
DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that he remains convinced that the legislature should improve national security laws, although the public needs to understand that prosecutorial discretion and judicial independence are part of the sentencing process.
The National Security Act and Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) need to be amended to increase the severity of penalties, DPP Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) said.
“However, changes to the law would not make a difference if judges show leniency,” she said.
Retired military officers Hsu Nai-chuan (許乃權) and Yang Jung-hua (楊榮華) had received light sentences for spying, as the judges cited their lack of a criminal history, record of good character and having elderly parents, she said.
“Generals are supposed to have good character and no criminal record,” she said, describing the reasoning of the court as “patently absurd.”
Judges appear unable to understand that communist spies could cause irreparable damage to national security and should be sentenced as a grave threat to the country, she said.
“Abstract endangerment, not clear and present danger, should be the legal standard applied to the crime of developing an espionage organization,” attorney and former prosecutor Weng Wei-lun (翁偉倫) said.
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
NARROW ESCAPE: Having slipped through an enhanced immigration force at the airport, activist artist Kacey Wong plans to keep speaking out for HK from Taiwan As he queued to board a flight out of Hong Kong to Taiwan last month, dissident artist Kacey Wong (黃國才) was painfully aware of the additional immigration officials who had been present to scrutinize each departing passenger. Wong, 51, was one of Hong Kong’s best-known provocateurs, an artist who specializes in satirizing and criticizing those in power. As China’s crackdown on dissent gathered pace in Hong Kong, he decided he had to leave. Would the authorities let him go? Multiple dissidents have been arrested at the airport and Wong wondered if he, too, was on a watchlist, especially when extra immigration officials
TOURISM SECTOR WOES: Fine-tuned quarantine rules for vaccinated visitors have been promised in April, but no policy has been drafted, a KMT lawmaker said The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday. The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year. Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said. Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the