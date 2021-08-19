The tourism sector is facing a bleak outlook as long as Taiwan’s low COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it impossible to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors, lawmakers and travel industry experts told a news conference hosted by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated National Policy Foundation yesterday.
The event focused on the sector’s problems and opportunities amid a dramatic decline in international business since the government imposed border restrictions last year.
Taiwan’s comparatively low vaccination rate is the main factor in the prolonged crisis in the international tourism market, KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said.
Screengrab from a National Policy Foundation livestream
Apart from raising the vaccination rate, the government should issue immunity passports that are recognized by other countries before international travel can be fully reopened, Chen said.
Tour operators with focus on domestic tourism sustained greater financial losses during this year’s level 3 COVID-19 alert than last year, Chen said.
This came amid to lower government relief funding, he added.
Taiwan Tourist Development Association vice chairman Ko Mu-chou (柯牧洲) said that most travel agents are struggling to survive as they hope that borders would be reopened once a large-enough share of Taiwanese are vaccinated.
“Travel agents have not earned much income for almost two years. The government should let us know if border restrictions could be slightly eased if the vaccination rate rises to a certain percentage. We need specific promises from the government so we can find ways to survive,” Ko said.
“The Central Epidemic Command Center in May promised that an immunity passport would be launched soon, but we have yet to see any details,” he said.
Taiwan International Tourist and Rescue Association chairman Roger Hsu (許高慶) said that aside from a quarantine-free travel arrangement with Palau, Taiwan should work toward a similar agreement with Guam.
Opening travel to Guam would also address the nation’s vaccine shortage, he said.
“The problem with the government is that it neither recognizes immunity passports issued by other countries nor provides a solution for Taiwanese that is recognized by the international community,” Hsu said.
China Airlines and EVA Airways would soon adopt an air travel passport system developed by the International Air Transport Association to facilitate check-in and boarding procedures, and the government should use the system as the basis to develop an immunity passport, Hsu said.
Domestic Travel Development Association chairman Lai Chun-chieh (賴俊傑) and Certified Travel Councilors Association chairman Chang Ming-cheng (張明琛) said that government relief funds offered only a temporary and imperfect solution to the problems travel agents face, adding that propping up the sector through emergency funding is not sustainable.
Raising the vaccination rate is the only way to save the tourism industry, they said, adding that the government should inform travel agents of the conditions that must be met before it issues vaccination passports or lifts the ban on organizing outbound tours.
KMT Legislator Chen Yi-ming (陳宜民) said that the key to travel agents’ survival is that international visitors and Taiwanese living abroad can enter Taiwan freely.
“The government in April said that it is considering allowing fully vaccinated people to enter the nation, requiring them to quarantine for seven days and observe their health for another seven, instead of the 14-day quarantine requirement,” he said. “It also said that the details were to be finalized in May. We have not heard anything about it since.”
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday said there was no truth to a social media report that a French military vessel had anchored in waters off Taiwan’s west coast the previous day. The radar systems at Taiwan’s maritime coastal stations did not detect the presence of any French naval vessel near Taiwan on Wednesday, the CGA said, adding that the air and sea around the country is constantly being monitored. The CGA issued the statement after New27Brigade, a social media fan page, on Wednesday said on Facebook that a French frigate, believed to be the FS Provence, was anchored off
NARROW ESCAPE: Having slipped through an enhanced immigration force at the airport, activist artist Kacey Wong plans to keep speaking out for HK from Taiwan As he queued to board a flight out of Hong Kong to Taiwan last month, dissident artist Kacey Wong (黃國才) was painfully aware of the additional immigration officials who had been present to scrutinize each departing passenger. Wong, 51, was one of Hong Kong’s best-known provocateurs, an artist who specializes in satirizing and criticizing those in power. As China’s crackdown on dissent gathered pace in Hong Kong, he decided he had to leave. Would the authorities let him go? Multiple dissidents have been arrested at the airport and Wong wondered if he, too, was on a watchlist, especially when extra immigration officials