A Taiwanese research team has developed a drug that shows promise for boosting immunotherapy in the treatment of malignant tumors, it said on Monday.
In animal trails, the drug helped boost immunotherapy efficacy by 30 to 40 percent in the treatment of tumors, said research team leader Alan Lee (李岳倫), of the National Institute of Cancer Research.
While the drug VEGF121-VEGF165 proved effective against tissue tumors in animal trails, it was not tested for use in the treatment of blood cancer, Lee told a news conference.
Safety tests of the drug would be carried out on animals before moving to clinical trials within the next five years, he said, adding that human trials would focus on patients with cancer of the breast, colon, neck and head.
Cancer cells tend to have an impenetrable shield, much like that of Marvel superhero Captain America, which wards off T cells, a type of white blood cell that protects the body against cancerous cells and other cells that have become infected by pathogens, such as bacteria or viruses, Lee said.
With VEGF121-VEGF165, the research team has developed a fusion protein drug that can breach the “Captain America” shield and enter the tumor’s microenvironment, thus enhancing immunotherapy to fight the cancer cells, he said.
VEGF is an abbreviation for vascular endothelial growth factor, a signaling protein that promotes the growth of new blood vessels.
National Health Research Institutes president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said the drug’s key innovative concepts and research techniques have been patented in the EU, Japan and the US.
A paper on the team’s research was published in December last year in the Journal for Immuno Therapy of Cancer, the official journal of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
ENTIRELY DIFFERENT: Holmes Liao, formerly of the National Defense University, said that Afghan leaders are corrupt, while Taiwan has a stable democracy It is impossible to compare Taiwan with Afghanistan, academics said yesterday in response to claims that the US’ withdrawal proves that Taiwan cannot rely on US military assistance. Nearly two decades after the US took control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday swiftly retook control of the Afghan capital, prompting the nation’s president to flee. Critics have been quick to compare the situation to the fall of Saigon after the withdrawal of US troops during the Vietnam War, with some suggesting that the US’ track record bodes poorly for Taiwan’s chances in the event of an invasion by China. “Taiwan is not Afghanistan,”
BOXED IN: Forcing ambassadors to return home could be the first loose thread to sever ties, possibly resulting in formal relations with Taipei, a researcher concluded Beijing has put itself into an impossible position with its response to Lithuania allowing the establishment of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius, a Taiwanese researcher said on Saturday. China on Tuesday recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that the Lithuanian ambassador leave China after Lithuania agreed to the establishment of the office. The move has left Beijing with no room to maneuver on the issue, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Lai I-chung (賴怡忠) said. Lithuania values its relationships with the US and other NATO countries, so worsening US-China relations had affected Lithuania’s attitude toward China, he said. Lithuania in 2004
The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday said there was no truth to a social media report that a French military vessel had anchored in waters off Taiwan’s west coast the previous day. The radar systems at Taiwan’s maritime coastal stations did not detect the presence of any French naval vessel near Taiwan on Wednesday, the CGA said, adding that the air and sea around the country is constantly being monitored. The CGA issued the statement after New27Brigade, a social media fan page, on Wednesday said on Facebook that a French frigate, believed to be the FS Provence, was anchored off