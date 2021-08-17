COVID-19: Siaoliouciou groups call for exemptions for tourism

By Chen Yen-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Businesses and groups on Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) have called on the government to conditionally relax COVID-19 restrictions on water sports to aid the struggling tourism industry.

The island hopes that the Central Epidemic Command Center will allow tours to scuba diving spots, tidelands and scenic areas to resume under a local scheme dubbed “Safe Travels 2.0,” the groups said in a joint statement on Friday.

Under center guidelines, businesses involved in water sports cannot reopen due to issues with enforcing social distancing and masking rules.

A sea turtle swims beneath a scuba diver in waters off Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

The groups said that under the Safe Travels program, tourists would be permitted to enter the island and participate in tours after presenting proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to ferry operators.

The island’s business owners are safety-conscious and were among the first in the country to initiate a self-imposed lockdown when the most recent outbreak started in May, they said.

Business on the island has fallen to one-10th of its pre-outbreak levels this summer, even as companies rehired workers after the COVID-19 alert was lowered to level 2, they said.

Many businesses are facing insolvency, while a number of hostels are offering 50 percent discounts to guests out of desperation to fill rooms, the groups said, adding that they were willing to cooperate with health authorities to ensure businesses can reopen.

The Liouciou Township (琉球) Tourism Association, Liouciou Township Business District Association and the Pingtung County Liouciou Township Environmental Conservation Association were among the groups that cosigned the statement.