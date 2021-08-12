The Kaohsiung branch of the Taiwan High Court yesterday handed a heavier, 10-year sentence to a man after his three-year-old daughter died from an air pump at a gas station.
The city’s Ciaotou District Court had earlier given the man, surnamed Kuang (鄺), a 22-month prison term, which many viewed as too lenient. Yesterday’s ruling was the second and can be appealed.
The High Court found Kuang guilty of deliberately causing injury to a child resulting in death.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
Investigators said the girl’s hand was too small to handle the air pump herself or to have exerted enough force to release the air.
The incident took place in January 2019, when Kuang drove to a gas station in Kaohsiung for the self-service car wash, as his daughter sat in the front passenger seat.
She was later found dead inside the car, with her face, chest and abdomen swollen.
Kuang told police that his daughter had been playing with the air pump at the car wash and accidentally blasted herself with it. She was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to a hospital.
An autopsy showed that the girl’s internal tissues were swollen and her lungs were punctured. It concluded that she died of tension pneumothorax, in which air escapes into the chest cavity, causing the lungs to collapse, most likely due to the release of air pressure into the lungs.
The Ciaotou District Court in July last year ruled that it was an accidental death, as the girl was playing by herself, putting the nozzle in her mouth and squeezing it, not realizing the danger.
The investigation found her DNA on the nozzle, but did not reach a conclusion on whether she operated it herself. Kuang was sentenced to 22 months in prison for negligence causing death. He was found guilty of failing to look after the girl and allowing her to play with the air pump.
Kuang’s ex-wife and mother of the child, surnamed Teng (鄧), filed an appeal.
The High Court ruled that Kuang had directly caused the girl’s death, most likely by putting the air nozzle in her mouth.
An investigator told the court that the girl had small hands, about 5.5cm in length, and it would have been difficult for her to grab and hold the air nozzle.
Tests also showed that a person would have to exert 7.7kg in pressure to squeeze the trigger, which would have been beyond the girl’s strength, so she could not have done it herself, the investigation said.
Taiwan is to grant visas to an estimated 13,000 foreign students before schools open next month, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said yesterday at a news conference in Taipei after a reporter asked about the status of international students amid a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert. The visas are to be granted to those studying for a degree and people enrolled in Chinese-language scholarship programs, but not exchange students or those in short-term language classes, Pan said. The ministry’s plans for international students were approved last week at a meeting of government agencies, with COVID-19 prevention being the main concern, he
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB
NO BLACKLIST: A source within the Executive Yuan said the change was made over concerns about needing to constantly update a list, as well as defining the list’s scope Government agencies are to be banned from using any Chinese electronics from the end of this year, rather than have a “blacklist” of products that must be continually updated, a source within the Executive Yuan said on Saturday. The Executive Yuan on April 19, 2019, released guidelines on the use of information and communications technology products that might pose a threat to national cybersecurity at public institutions. The guidelines included plans to publish a list of banned products within three months, but the list has yet to be released. Responding privately to legislators’ concerns over the delay, the Executive Yuan said that it