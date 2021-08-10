American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk yesterday said she looked forward to “expanding and deepening” the Taiwan-US partnership, in her first formal meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
“I am glad to be back in Taiwan. It is an exciting time to be the director of AIT with the US-Taiwan relationship at an all-time high,” said Oudkirk, who took office late last month.
Oudkirk highlighted the two countries’ cooperation combating the COVID-19 pandemic, US efforts to help Taiwan expand its involvement in international organizations, including the World Health Assembly (WHA), and the “common democratic values that the United States and Taiwan share.” Oudkirk said that Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHA is detrimental to global efforts to combat COVID-19.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
After the meeting, Wu said that he and Oudkirk had “exchanged ideas on important issues.”
Wu welcomed the appointment of Oudkirk as AIT director and again thanked the US for its donation of 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
He said he hoped that the two countries would continue to reinforce cooperation in various areas under Oudkirk’s leadership.
“China is continuously expanding its influence throughout the world, which is of concern to the US and like-minded nations,” he said. “Taiwan hopes to cooperate with the US and other democracies to contribute to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.”
The military yesterday dispatched four fighter jets to welcome a group of Olympians back to Taiwan to thank the nation’s athletes competing in this year’s record-breaking Tokyo Games. Taiwan this year has posted its best-ever Olympic result with 11 total medals thus far — two golds, four silvers and five bronzes — more than doubling its previous record of five medals in 2000 and 2004. To celebrate the achievement, the Ministry of National Defense said it was instructed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to dispatch four Mirage 2000 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a China Airlines charter flight. On the
HOUNDED ONLINE: Two Chinese firms said they would not extend their contracts with Little S, while another terminated its agreement following an Instagram post A high-profile Taiwanese TV host found herself the latest to draw fire from Chinese Internet users after referring to Taiwan’s Olympians as “national competitors.” Dee Hsu (徐熙娣) — better known as “Little S” — made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday during the women’s singles badminton final between Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) of Taiwan and Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China. The post drew an angry reaction in China, where nationalist Internet users often police the comments of celebrities and companies for views that clash with the Chinese Communist Party’s official narrative that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part
Beijing and Chinese state media have been attempting to downgrade Taiwan’s national status during the Tokyo Olympic Games by using the term “China Taipei” (中國台北), a report released yesterday by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) showed. Taiwan regularly competes as “Chinese Taipei” at international sporting events based on a 1981 agreement to satisfy objections from Beijing and the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. IORG found that Chinese government agencies referred to Taiwan’s Olympic delegation as “China Taipei” or “China Taiwan” (中國台灣) in their reports and online messages. IORG said that it based its analysis on public communications found on Chinese
Tropical Storm Lupit has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to approach Taiwan a second time with a southwesterly system primarily affecting the nation’s west, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 8pm, Lupit was moving east at 8kph after making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province on Thursday and approaching waters to the north of Taiwan, the bureau said. Lupit is expected to pass through the Taiwan Strait today and affect northern Taiwan later today and early tomorrow before moving away, it said. Heavy rain is forecast for western areas of Taiwan today and tomorrow morning, the CWB