Exhibition connects Aboriginal and Hakka traditions

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s first exhibition that highlights Hakka and Aboriginal cultures opened on Wednesday at the Taiwan Hakka Museum in Miaoli County, showing traditional clothing, the Hakka Affairs Council said.

“Sam: Hakka x Taiwan Indigenes” is to run through Feb. 28 next year and highlights signs of cultural exchanges between Aboriginal and Hakka communities, the council said.

There are patterns that appear on the traditional clothing of both ethnic groups, said Ho Chin-liang (何金樑), director-general of the Taiwan Hakka Culture Development Center, which organized the event.

The exhibition explores differences in the tailoring and use of traditional clothing, and gives viewers a glimpse of the different habits, values and aesthetic of the groups, Ho said.

It also explores ways in which Aboriginal and Hakka communities influenced each other, Ho added.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is a traditional undershirt from Tianmei Village (田美) in Miaoli County’s Nanjhuang Township (南庄) that was made with Aboriginal and Hakka embroidery techniques, he said, adding that it is the first time that the undershirt is on public display.

Another highlight is a replica of traditional Aboriginal clothing made by Atayal artist Yuma Taru in collaboration with Taichung’s Museum of Fiber Arts, he said.

Alongside the exhibition, the center is to host a series of online lectures featuring Taru and other experts on Aboriginal and Hakka cultures, the council said.

Ho hopes that the exhibits and research materials on display would help people see the beauty of culture, he said.

The exhibition is part of a series of activities that the council is holding to pay tribute to Aborigines around Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which this year fell on Sunday last week, Hakka Affairs Council Minister Yiong Con-ziin (楊長鎮) said.

While Taiwan’s local cultures were suppressed during the Martial Law era, the nation has over the past few decades placed great emphasis on cultural diversity, he said.

However, distinct local cultures should engage in dialogue, and accept and appreciate one another, he added.

Yiong said he hopes that the exhibition will contribute to the public’s understanding of characteristics of Aboriginal and Hakka culture, as well as the nation’s cultural diversity in general.