The New Taipei City Government said its police would be sharing intelligence with the Coast Guard Administration to prevent smuggling ships from breaching the nation’s COVID-19 defenses.
Singapore’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic showed that controlling the movement of people between fish markets and fishing vessels is an important part of properly containing the virus, New Taipei City Department of Health Director Chen Jun-chiu (陳潤秋) said on Wednesday.
Measures that would effectively control local clusters should they occur must be stepped up, he said.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that the city has 28 fishing ports and 145km of coastline, which could be weak spots if smugglers and foreign laborers make it ashore and spread COVID-19.
Recent smuggling cases in Wanli (萬里) and Rueifang (瑞芳) districts are concerning, he said, adding that more effort must be put into preventing similar incidents.
If a ship is caught smuggling and its crew have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Fisheries Agency should revoke their license and permit, Hou said.
District offices should work closely with local police precincts, Department of Agriculture branches and fire departments, and act on intelligence provided by the coast guard, Hou said.
Everyone must strive to uphold a solid, unbroken defense against the pandemic along the coast, he said, adding that fishers’ boats should be randomly inspected to minimize the chances of smugglers entering the municipality.
The small space on the boats, along with their sub-standard living conditions, means there is a high risk of COVID-19 spreading among the crew, he said, instructing the Department of Agriculture to step up its screening of fishers.
