COVID-19: Law must deter ‘virus trafficking,’ lawmaker says

By Chien Hui-ju and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan needs tougher laws to prevent human trafficking and illegal entry that might hamper the nation’s COVID-19 prevention efforts, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) said yesterday.

Kuan wrote on Facebook that legislation should be enacted to reduce the risk of people with COVID-19 illegally entering Taiwan for as long as the pandemic persists.

A boat that authorities intercepted off Tainan on July 20 carried 20 people who were planning to enter the nation illegally, she said, adding that 11 of them tested positive for COVID-19. It has not yet been determined whether they were infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, Kuan said.

Taiwan’s human trafficking laws, which stipulate sentences of three to five years, do not deter traffickers because prison terms, if handed down in court, are often suspended, Kuan said.

For example, a captain who took 36 illegal immigrants to Taiwan by boat was found guilty, but served no prison time, she said.

Kuan said she would draft an amendment and propose it during the legislature’s upcoming session next month.

Her draft would stipulate mandatory prison terms of no less than three years for smuggling people into the country under pandemic conditions, and the seizure of boats and equipment used for human trafficking, she said.

As the earliest date for the amendment to take effect is in October, it would include a retroactive statute of limitation that would apply to offenses committed from today, she said.