Father, legislator deny China a major factor for Lin Yun-ju

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A lawmaker and family members of table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) yesterday said claims that Lin’s stellar performance at the Tokyo Olympics was mainly due to time he spent training in China were unfounded.

Lin, 19, caught the attention of sports fans on Thursday in his seven-game match against Chinese world No. 1 Fan Zhendong (樊振東) in the men’s singles.

His skillful performance drew praise, despite a 3-4 loss, although commenters online lamented his time training in China and choice of a Chinese coach.

Lin finished fourth after a loss in the bronze-medal match.

Lin and the other athletes in Tokyo represent Taiwan, and people should consider them all to be the “pride of Taiwan,” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said.

“Their sessions at the National Sports Training Center in Kaohsiung are vital to their success,” Lo said.

“The athletes play and train in Taiwan and at other venues around the world, including in China, to improve themselves,” he said. “Training overseas is common in the sports world, so Lin’s time in China does not mean it was the main factor in cultivating his talent.”

Lin’s father posted a message online thanking sports organizations and corporate sponsors who helped his son to become an elite player and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Lin’s path to the Tokyo Olympics was not accomplished by one family, or any single benefactor,” his father wrote. “He received support and assistance from many people and organizations, and we are grateful to all of them.”

Lin started playing table tennis in elementary school and it was his uncle who initially provided financial support, paying for a coach, his father said, adding that there were subsequent benefactors and sponsors as his son grew.

Commenters said that Lin’s father did not mention China or Chinese sports organizations in the post.

Lin’s father later told reporters that his son trained in China for about one month among the many table tennis venues and programs he has attended.

All of them were part of a regime to prepare him for top international competition, he said.