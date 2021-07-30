A Tibetan monk built a sand mandala in a prayer for peace and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Museum of World Religions in New Taipei City reopened on Wednesday.
A sand mandala is a form of Tibetan religious art using ground minerals to form geometric patterns and holy symbols, the museum said in a news release.
Prayers to buddhas and bodhisattvas are given, and scriptures are chanted before creating a sand mandala, a reverent meditation on life and impermanence, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Museum of World Religions
Mandala are incredibly difficult to construct, said Cho Ching-mei (卓靜美), the museum’s director of exhibitions and collections.
They are easily damaged, embodying transience, Cho said.
The art form is an appropriate reflection of the state of the world and Taiwan as it eases COVID-19 restrictions, she said.
The mandala was created by Taiwan-based Tibetan monk I Hsi Sang-chu (義喜桑珠) in the sixth-floor hall of the museum in Yonghe District (永和), Cho said.
Following the mandala’s ritual dismantling, the sand is to be distributed in glass vials to the first 10 museum visitors each day from yesterday to Aug. 18, she said.
Two vials would be given to visitors selected at random on Aug. 14 and 15 during a special exhibit on tokens of love from cultures worldwide, she said.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide