ASTRONOMY

Museum touts sky events

A month of exciting celestial events awaits astronomy buffs, with two meteor showers and ideal conditions for two planet viewings from tomorrow, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. Sky watchers can start with the Southern Delta Aquariid shower, which is to peak on Sunday, the museum said, adding that up to 25 meteors per hour are expected to be visible in skies to the southeast from 8pm nightly. On Aug. 12, the Perseid meteor shower — one of the three most prolific of the year along with the Quadrantids in January and the Geminids in December — would, weather permitting, allow the viewing of nearly 100 shooting stars an hour, with the best time to see them starting at about 10pm, the museum said. Saturn and Jupiter next month will reach their brightest points of the year when they are in opposition, or at their closest to Earth, it said. The gas giants will be at opposition on Monday and Aug. 20 respectively, it said. The events will be visible with the naked eye, weather permitting, and livestreams would be available on the museum’s YouTube channel, it said.

DIPLOMACY

Dunn named AIT spokesman

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday announced Ed Dunn as its new spokesman. Before joining the AIT, Dunn was a member of the US Department of State’s Lawrence S. Eagleburger Fellowship, and worked at a global strategic communications and public affairs consulting firm, it said. He was the public affairs officer at the US embassy in Tallinn and deputy spokesperson at the US embassy in Jakarta, the AIT said, adding that Dunn’s other overseas tours include Guangzhou, China, and Islamabad. In Washington, he served as the acting director of the state department’s Office of Digital Engagement and as a Pakistan desk officer, it said. A native of Minnesota, Dunn has a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Chinese from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and studied US-China relations at the Johns Hopkins-SAIS Hopkins Nanjing Center, it added.

CULTURE

Exhibition to open today

An exhibition featuring photographs by 67 local artists from the 1930s to 2010 is to open today at the National Center of Photography and Images in Taipei. Curated by Albert Huang (黃建亮), Emerging Taiwanese Cultural Landscape is the second exhibition focused on Taiwanese photography to be held at the center, which officially opened in April, the center said. The exhibition includes 350 photos selected from the collections of the center and the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung, it said. The exhibition, divided into “The Place,” “The Everyday,” “Rituals” and “Events,” aims to reflect different experiences and present Taiwan from a local perspective, it said.

TRANSPORTATION

TRA policy to remain

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said it would continue waiving fees for passengers canceling tickets, despite a COVID-19 alert on Tuesday being lowered from level 3 to level 2. The TRA started waiving the fees in May, when the alert was upgraded from level 2 to 3. On Tuesday, it resumed most of its rail services, except those that operate only at weekends, as well as tourism train services. From Tuesday, people were again allowed to board Tzuchiang Express trains with electronic tickets or monthly passes. However, sales of tickets without reserved seats are still suspended, it said.