ASTRONOMY
Museum touts sky events
A month of exciting celestial events awaits astronomy buffs, with two meteor showers and ideal conditions for two planet viewings from tomorrow, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. Sky watchers can start with the Southern Delta Aquariid shower, which is to peak on Sunday, the museum said, adding that up to 25 meteors per hour are expected to be visible in skies to the southeast from 8pm nightly. On Aug. 12, the Perseid meteor shower — one of the three most prolific of the year along with the Quadrantids in January and the Geminids in December — would, weather permitting, allow the viewing of nearly 100 shooting stars an hour, with the best time to see them starting at about 10pm, the museum said. Saturn and Jupiter next month will reach their brightest points of the year when they are in opposition, or at their closest to Earth, it said. The gas giants will be at opposition on Monday and Aug. 20 respectively, it said. The events will be visible with the naked eye, weather permitting, and livestreams would be available on the museum’s YouTube channel, it said.
DIPLOMACY
Dunn named AIT spokesman
The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday announced Ed Dunn as its new spokesman. Before joining the AIT, Dunn was a member of the US Department of State’s Lawrence S. Eagleburger Fellowship, and worked at a global strategic communications and public affairs consulting firm, it said. He was the public affairs officer at the US embassy in Tallinn and deputy spokesperson at the US embassy in Jakarta, the AIT said, adding that Dunn’s other overseas tours include Guangzhou, China, and Islamabad. In Washington, he served as the acting director of the state department’s Office of Digital Engagement and as a Pakistan desk officer, it said. A native of Minnesota, Dunn has a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Chinese from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and studied US-China relations at the Johns Hopkins-SAIS Hopkins Nanjing Center, it added.
CULTURE
Exhibition to open today
An exhibition featuring photographs by 67 local artists from the 1930s to 2010 is to open today at the National Center of Photography and Images in Taipei. Curated by Albert Huang (黃建亮), Emerging Taiwanese Cultural Landscape is the second exhibition focused on Taiwanese photography to be held at the center, which officially opened in April, the center said. The exhibition includes 350 photos selected from the collections of the center and the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung, it said. The exhibition, divided into “The Place,” “The Everyday,” “Rituals” and “Events,” aims to reflect different experiences and present Taiwan from a local perspective, it said.
TRANSPORTATION
TRA policy to remain
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said it would continue waiving fees for passengers canceling tickets, despite a COVID-19 alert on Tuesday being lowered from level 3 to level 2. The TRA started waiving the fees in May, when the alert was upgraded from level 2 to 3. On Tuesday, it resumed most of its rail services, except those that operate only at weekends, as well as tourism train services. From Tuesday, people were again allowed to board Tzuchiang Express trains with electronic tickets or monthly passes. However, sales of tickets without reserved seats are still suspended, it said.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday rejected the claim Beijing has been making about Taiwan’s status, while thanking US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for raising concerns about Taiwan during her meeting with Chinese officials. Sherman met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on a visit to Tianjin on Sunday and Monday, with Wang urging Washington not to infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Taiwan is part of China, a fundamental fact that would never change, and China has the right to take any action needed to restrain Taiwanese independence, Wang said, urging Washington to abide