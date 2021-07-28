The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday launched a travel advisory system to show how busy the city’s major attractions are as they reopen to visitors under the level 2 COVID-19 alert.
The Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau in collaboration with Far EasTone created the three-color system to provide real-time information on visitor numbers.
Using data from the telecom analyzed by artificial intelligence, a colored signal is given to each attraction to indicate how many people are there, the bureau said.
Green indicates that volumes are relatively low, while a yellow signal means there are more people, with the bureau recommending either adjusting or delaying travel plans. Red means that the location is already over capacity, it said.
The real-time data could also help the city implement measures or ask people to leave if locations become too crowded, it added.
Seven attractions are included in the system: Lotus Pond (蓮池潭), Pier2 Art Center, Love River, Cijin Island (旗津), Jinshi Lake (金獅湖), Moon World and Kuanyin Mountain (觀音山).
Before departing for one of the attractions, the bureau recommends first checking the Web site.
Although the COVID-19 alert was downgraded to level 2 yesterday, the bureau said that there was no clear increase in travel, with all seven locations maintaining a green signal.
The site is accessible through the Kaohsiung Travel Web site or at khpublic.fettourism.tw.
Additional reporting by CNA
