Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) of attempting to derail production of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine, most recently by demanding that the Ministry of Health and Welfare and three other agencies issue reports on its authorization process.
The TPP is following the KMT’s path by playing partisan politics and casting doubt on the process by which the domestic Medigen vaccine was granted emergency use authorization, in order to hamper its production, DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a media briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Lo showed an official document, bearing the TPP legislative caucus letterhead and dated yesterday, which asked four government ministries and agencies to each table a report on the emergency use authorization process for the Medigen vaccine.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
The document specifically asked the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Justice to present independent reports at an online meeting on Monday next week on the “stock price fluctuations of Taiwanese vaccine developers when the Ministry of Health and Welfare granted the emergency use authorization.”
The TPP also asked the health ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to each present a report at the same meeting to explain the reasons for granting a domestic vaccine emergency use authorization, “but not needing to conform to international standards,” and to explain “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs having issued fake news to endorse a certain Taiwanese vaccine developer before its test results were released.”
The letter said the meeting would be convened by TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) and asked that the official representatives of each of the four government agencies present the reports.
The TPP asked to be provided with a list of attendees by 10am tomorrow.
“The TPP is plotting to derail domestic vaccine production, just like the KMT is doing,” Lo said. “It is preposterous for the TPP to do so by contravening the legislature’s rules, by issuing a letter to demand that these government bodies present reports when the legislature is in recess.”
Legislators should exercise their authority when the legislature is in session, and deliberations by political parties regarding oversight of government bodies are conducted at legislative committee meetings, Lo said.
He called on the four agencies not to respond to the TPP’s requests.
Lo said that the KMT has spread misinformation about the Medigen vaccine to mislead the public.
“The KMT has filed a lawsuit with the Taipei District Court, and has also requested that the Control Yuan conduct a probe into wrongdoing by government officials during the process,” Lo said. “We ask opposition parties to let science do the talking and not obstruct Taiwan’s vaccine production.”
“The KMT is colluding with the Chinese government, by helping China’s attempts at blockading us,” DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said.
“We urge KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to refrain from the extreme tactics used by his party’s members, and instead provide suggestions on how to help Taiwan to fight the domestic [COVID-19] situation,” Cheng said.
“We ask Chiang to use reason. By filing a judicial complaint against Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), the KMT is obstructing the efforts of Chen and medical professionals working diligently to fight the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Cheng said.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health