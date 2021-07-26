COVID-19: Employers cannot force jabs on migrant workers

Staff writer, with CNA





Employers cannot force migrant workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Workforce Development Agency said in a statement on Saturday, following rumors of such incidents.

Employers of migrant workers and labor brokers should encourage workers to receive COVID-19 shots, but any form of coercion is illegal, the agency said.

In addition, employers and brokers should not prohibit migrant workers from receiving a jab, it said.

Such actions contravene the Criminal Code and are punishable by a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 (US$2,141 to US$10,704), according to the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), the agency said.

The announcement came after rumors on social media that some migrant workers have been forced to sign a document promising that they would receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It was not immediately clear whether the Ministry of Labor has received any complaints over such incidents.

The workforce agency encouraged migrant workers to get vaccinated as soon as vaccine shots become available, adding that they can register for vaccination through an online system developed by the Executive Yuan to facilitate vaccination appointments.

If a migrant worker experiences a serious adverse reaction after inoculation, their employer or broker should make sure they see a doctor immediately, the agency said.

In such instances, migrant workers can apply to the Ministry of Health and Welfare for compensation, the agency added.

The health ministry has launched a Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which provides up to NT$6 million to people who develop severe adverse reactions after vaccination. The payment would be made to the vaccine recipient’s next of kin if they die due to vaccine-related complications.