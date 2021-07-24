Police officers yesterday busted a criminal ring allegedly involved in illicit remittance services and detained 21 people, the National Police Agency said.
The group was allegedly headed by Chen Sheng-hu (陳生琥), an alleged leader of the Bamboo Union’s “Scorpio” chapter, and alleged Heavenly Way Alliance member Tseng Chia-wei (曾家偉), it said, adding that raids had been conducted over the past few weeks
Chen and some associates were apprehended in Chiayi City, while Tseng was detained in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊), the agency said.
Officers seized modified handguns, ammunition, computers, mobile phones, account books, drugs, as well as counterfeit banknotes used to deceive users of the remittance service, it said.
Police also seized personal items from the group members, including luxury watches and cash, which prosecutors suspect to be connected to the group’s illicit activities, it said.
The group allegedly advertised its services on Facebook and other social media sites, offering lower handling fees and exchange rates than established remittance services, it said.
Profit made from the services is up to NT$42.46 million (US$1.51 million), the agency added.
One of the alleged victims, a businessman surnamed Lin (林), reported being defrauded of NT$15 million, it said, adding that the group issued receipts for the amount.
Lin tried to transfer the money to a friend in South Korea, who said he was given counterfeit won bills, it said.
The handover of the money was arranged in a crowded public place so that the recipient could not immediately count the money, the agency said, adding that investigators suspect the involvement of Bamboo Union members in the country.
Chen, Tseng and other members would be charged with fraud, forgery and operating an unlicensed banking service, it said.
Separately, eight Bamboo Union members were detained in a raid following an investigation focused on loan sharking and kidnapping in Tainan on Thursday, police said.
Police also freed a businessman surnamed Huang (黃), who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for three days, they said, adding that they suspect that the Taipei-based Mingren Branch of the Bamboo Union, allegedly headed by 23-year-old Wang Hao-kuang (王皓廣), was involved.
Huang managed a vehicle rental company, for which he took a NT$4 million loan from the suspects, police said.
When Huang was unable to pay back the loan, Wang and his associates allegedly kidnapped him in Tainan and took him to New Taipei City, where they beat him up, they said.
Prosecutors said the suspects would be charged with assault, kidnapping and breaching the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例).
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that
TRAVEL RISK: One imported COVID-19 case had traveled to the US with the sole aim of receiving two Pfizer-BioNTech doses, but tested positive after returning to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that people in the top three priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine between June 9 and July 9, could start booking appointments to receive a second dose 28 days after the first. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Monday last week announced that only people in the first priority group — healthcare professionals and hospital workers — airline crew members and pregnant women would be allowed to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after