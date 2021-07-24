The Ministry of the Interior yesterday announced guidelines for funerals, and visits to temples and national parks, to take effect after a nationwide COVID-19 alert is downgraded to level 2 on Tuesday next week.
People paying their respects to a deceased person should nominate one representative to attend the funeral, the ministry said.
The number of people who can attend a ceremony at a funeral home would be limited according to the venue’s size, it said, adding that venues should inform people of attendance limits.
Outdoor ceremonies should be attended by no more than 100 people, the ministry said.
Columbaria would also be open for visitors once the alert level is lowered, it said, adding that attendance would be limited according to the venue’s size.
Disease control measures, including mask wearing and temperature checks, should be conducted and the premises should be disinfected regularly, it said.
Columbarium operators who cannot effectively limit attendance can continue holding Ghost Festival rites without allowing mourners to attend, the ministry said.
Temples would be open to individual worshipers and religious gatherings, the ministry said.
The maximum number of attendees would be up to 50 for indoor events and 100 for outdoor gatherings, it said.
Firms should observe disease prevention guidelines when conducting pudu (普渡, “universal salvation”) ceremonies for their employees, the ministry said, referring to a traditional ceremony to honor deceased ancestors on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, also known as Ghost Month.
Large religious events, such as processions, pilgrimages and feasts, are still prohibited, the ministry said.
Cabins in ecological preserves and national parks would remain closed, while camping grounds and other outdoor facilities would reopen, it said.
Visitor flow would be regulated and COVID-19 prevention measures remain in place, it said, adding that parking lots would operate at 50 percent capacity.
Depending on the development of the COVID-19 situation and the behavior of national park visitors, the ministry might implement rolling measures should the need arise, it said.
The limit of indoor gatherings at 50 people would also allow for the resumption of in-person meetings of political parties, and civic and community groups, as well as corporate board meetings, it said.
However, gatherings of between 51 and 100 people would have to be held outdoors, it said, adding that organizers of larger meetings would have to divide the gathering into sub-groups or use teleconferencing.
Meetings that do not allow for appropriate disease prevention measures would have to be postponed, the ministry added.
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that
TRAVEL RISK: One imported COVID-19 case had traveled to the US with the sole aim of receiving two Pfizer-BioNTech doses, but tested positive after returning to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that people in the top three priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine between June 9 and July 9, could start booking appointments to receive a second dose 28 days after the first. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Monday last week announced that only people in the first priority group — healthcare professionals and hospital workers — airline crew members and pregnant women would be allowed to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after