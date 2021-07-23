CULTURAL HERITAGE
Firm files over bunkers
A renewable energy firm building a solar farm in Pingtung County’s Fangliao Township (枋寮) has requested that the county protect World War II-era bunkers on the construction site as cultural heritage. Shengli Energy in September last year uncovered Japanese bunkers while preparing the ground for the solar farm. The bunkers were connected to a larger system of fortifications built toward the end of 1945 by the Japanese military to shield Taiwan from an Allied invasion that never came. Last month, the county rejected a filing by conservationists to list the bunkers as a heritage site on a technicality, but without contesting that the fortification might have cultural value. Shengli Energy is renewing the historical heritage filing for two pillboxes, an observation post and connecting tunnels inside the project area, firm spokeswoman Chang Shu-wen (張淑雯) said. However, the discovery has fueled local opposition to the project. Opponents to the project said that they are also concerned that trees are being cut down to make room for the solar panels, which could make the area more vulnerable to landslides. Lin Yang-chu (林洋助), director of the county’s cultural heritage office, said that the agency has opened bids for experts to evaluate the fortifications’ cultural value and advise the county on their preservation.
HEALTH
Crack down on teen vapers
People under the age of 18 will not be permitted to buy or smoke electronic cigarettes in New Taipei City when a new ordinance takes effect early next month, the city government said yesterday. The ordinance on e-cigarettes was passed by the New Taipei City Council on April 29 and is expected to take effect on Aug. 6, two days after it is to be promulgated, the city said. When it takes effect, vapers under the age of 18 would be required to enroll in a program to help them quit smoking if they caught carrying or smoking e-cigarettes in New Taipei City, the city’s Department of Health said in a statement. Offenders who skip the programs without a valid reason would face fines of up to NT$10,000 (US$357), the department said, adding that individuals or businesses found selling e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to people under the age of 18 would risk a fine of up to NT$100,000.
AGRICULTURE
Garlic price riseo censured
The Control Yuan on Wednesday censured the Council of Agriculture for a spike in garlic prices from July to September last year. Control Yuan member Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) conducted the investigation that led to the censure, the Control Yuan said in a news release. Early last year, the wholesale price of garlic was NT$170 per kilogram, but then its price skyrocketed to as much as NT$400 per kilogram in some locations, it said, citing Chen’s report. The price hike occurred after large shipments of imported garlic were rejected for being contaminated, but the council’s failure to react to warnings on multiple occasions compounded supply shortages, the report said. Local farmers’ cooperatives discovered the contamination, which had slipped through customs, it said. The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine failed to share the information with the council’s Agriculture and Food Agency, it said. Prices of garlic steadily rose in subsequent months, but the council’s inactivity continued until Aug. 6, it said. The council did not carry out its duty to protect consumers, it added.
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that
TRAVEL RISK: One imported COVID-19 case had traveled to the US with the sole aim of receiving two Pfizer-BioNTech doses, but tested positive after returning to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that people in the top three priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination, who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine between June 9 and July 9, could start booking appointments to receive a second dose 28 days after the first. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, on Monday last week announced that only people in the first priority group — healthcare professionals and hospital workers — airline crew members and pregnant women would be allowed to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after