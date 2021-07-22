Occupy Central cofounder Chan to teach at NCCU

Chan Kin-man (陳健民), one of the key figures in Hong Kong’s 2014 “Umbrella movement,” is to start teaching at National Chengchi University (NCCU) in September, the university said on Monday.

NCCU Department of Sociology dean Huang Hou-ming (黃厚銘) wrote on Facebook that Chan had been invited to teach as a visiting professor.

Chan, who had been teaching sociology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, would teach one course per semester over the next academic year, focusing on social movements and contemporary Chinese society, Huang said.

After his arrival in Taiwan, Chan on Tuesday wrote on Facebook that he would also work on a book during his stint at NCCU.

The 62-year-old professor is best known for cofounding in 2013 Occupy Central with Love and Peace, a civil disobedience campaign that paved the way for the Umbrella movement.

Chan and his cofounders — Benny Tai (戴耀廷), then a law professor at the University of Hong Kong, and retired Baptist minister Chu Yiu-ming (朱耀明) — planned to stage sit-in protests in Hong Kong’s business and financial district in October 2014, calling for the territory’s chief executive to be elected by popular vote.

Angered by China’s decision to screen candidates for the election three years later, democracy advocates in September 2014 initiated a series of demonstrations, including a march led by the three Occupy Central cofounders.

In 2019, the three Occupy Central cofounders were each sentenced to 16 months in prison for their involvement in the movement. Chan was released in March last year.