Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday called for more proactive action against climate change to keep pace with other nations, starting with amending a climate-related law to help industries reduce carbon emissions.
The legislators’ appeal comes a week after the EU unveiled a broad climate plan that includes a “carbon border adjustment mechanism,” which, if approved, would impose a border tax on imports from countries with less-stringent climate policies from 2026.
Japan has also indicated interest in creating a similar mechanism, while US Democrats on Monday introduced legislation that would impose a tariff on certain carbon-intensive imports.
This indicates that a new stage in the battle over global supply chains has begun, DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) told a virtual news conference, adding that as a major exporter, Taiwan must be proactive in response.
“Many friends in industry are well aware that this is a hurdle to their survival,” so they are greatly concerned about the progress of government policy, he said.
“They hope the government can back their move toward a low-carbon economy,” he added.
A crucial milestone in this transition would be a complete overhaul of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法), he said.
In December last year, a bipartisan group of 20 legislators introduced a bill to replace the act, which Hung at the time said had proven incapable of curbing greenhouse gas emissions.
The bill includes a carbon levy — a key component to meeting the proposed EU regulation, Hung said.
No one is a bystander in the fight against climate change, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said, adding that the government must take on the greatest responsibility.
Seven amendments to the act have been proposed by the legislature, Tsai said, calling on the Executive Yuan to propose its own version as soon as possible, so the matter could be deliberated during this legislative session.
The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) earlier this year announced a NT$100 tax per tonne of carbon emissions, but it is unclear whether the minimal sum would have the desired effect of curbing emissions to meet international standards, DPP Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said.
However, a report published in July last year by a British think tank commissioned by the EPA and British Office Taipei suggested starting from a base tax of NT$300 per tonne of carbon emitted, to be adjusted upward over time, Su added.
Not only must the act be amended, but the EPA, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other agencies must take part in making and enforcing rules on carbon pricing, and drawing up a roadmap for carbon reduction, she said.
The EU would only become tougher on the issue, “so if you have to pay a carbon tariff, why not pay your own people first?” DPP Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said.
The government should take a gradual approach, first adopting a carbon fee to get industries used to the cost and using public funds to reduce emissions, before eventually falling in line with EU standards, she said.
Businesses should publish corporate social responsibility documents that clearly show annual emissions, and set near, middle and long-term carbon reduction goals, she added.
At the same time, regulatory mechanisms should be set up to track progress and set a unified definition of “carbon neutrality,” Lin said.
Lastly, environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria should be used to encourage banks to give preferential loans to companies with good ESG ratings, she added.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
MAKE PREPARATIONS: Former Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu said In-Fa is headed toward waters north of Taiwan, but some uncertainty remains A tropical depression east of the Philippines was early yesterday upgraded to a tropical storm, and could pass directly over Taiwan this week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am yesterday, Tropical Storm In-Fa was centered 1,100km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and heading northwest at 7kph, the bureau said. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 65kph, with gusts of up to 90kph, it added. The storm’s outer bands could bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan from tomorrow to Thursday, before hitting the rest of Taiwan on Friday and Saturday. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that