COVID-19: Travel agencies offer more Guam vaccine packages

Staff writer, with CNA





Local travel agencies are offering more vaccine tour packages to Guam next month to meet strong demand.

Lion Travel, the first travel agency in Taiwan to offer vaccine tours to Guam, said in a statement on Thursday that its five-day, four-night tour packages that departed on July 6, July 10, Wednesday last week and on Sunday, totaling 439 slots, were all sold out.

Another 305 people are booked on a 22-day package scheduled to depart on Thursday, Lion Travel said, adding that about 75 percent of the ticketholders are younger than 50 and many are traveling with children.

About 70 percent of the tickets for its seven-day packages — scheduled to depart on Tuesday next week, Aug. 2 and Aug. 8 — have been sold, it said, adding that it has started selling tickets for its five-day, four-night packages scheduled to depart on Aug. 14, Aug. 18, Aug. 22 and Aug. 26.

Local tour operator Phoenix Tours on Thursday said that it is offering a seven-day package to Guam scheduled to depart on Aug. 12 for NT$55,900, including hotel accommodation.

Ticketholders would fly to Guam on an EVA Airlines charter plane that could accommodate 301 passengers, it said, adding that some of those calling about the Aug. 12 package had already been to Guam on other packages.

Some travelers want to return to Guam to enjoy the water sports, while others want to take their children to have fun before summer vacation ends, Phoenix Tours said.

KKday, an e-commerce travel platform, said that its seven-day, six-night package to Guam scheduled to depart on Aug. 12 has received many inquiries from families.

The travel rush to Guam came after the Pacific island last month introduced an “Air V&V,” or vaccination and vacation, program that allows visitors to get vaccinated with their choice of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Visitors to Guam are exempt from quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival, but Taiwanese travelers returning from Guam need to quarantine for 14 days after they get home.