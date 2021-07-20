Local travel agencies are offering more vaccine tour packages to Guam next month to meet strong demand.
Lion Travel, the first travel agency in Taiwan to offer vaccine tours to Guam, said in a statement on Thursday that its five-day, four-night tour packages that departed on July 6, July 10, Wednesday last week and on Sunday, totaling 439 slots, were all sold out.
Another 305 people are booked on a 22-day package scheduled to depart on Thursday, Lion Travel said, adding that about 75 percent of the ticketholders are younger than 50 and many are traveling with children.
About 70 percent of the tickets for its seven-day packages — scheduled to depart on Tuesday next week, Aug. 2 and Aug. 8 — have been sold, it said, adding that it has started selling tickets for its five-day, four-night packages scheduled to depart on Aug. 14, Aug. 18, Aug. 22 and Aug. 26.
Local tour operator Phoenix Tours on Thursday said that it is offering a seven-day package to Guam scheduled to depart on Aug. 12 for NT$55,900, including hotel accommodation.
Ticketholders would fly to Guam on an EVA Airlines charter plane that could accommodate 301 passengers, it said, adding that some of those calling about the Aug. 12 package had already been to Guam on other packages.
Some travelers want to return to Guam to enjoy the water sports, while others want to take their children to have fun before summer vacation ends, Phoenix Tours said.
KKday, an e-commerce travel platform, said that its seven-day, six-night package to Guam scheduled to depart on Aug. 12 has received many inquiries from families.
The travel rush to Guam came after the Pacific island last month introduced an “Air V&V,” or vaccination and vacation, program that allows visitors to get vaccinated with their choice of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Visitors to Guam are exempt from quarantine if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival, but Taiwanese travelers returning from Guam need to quarantine for 14 days after they get home.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the