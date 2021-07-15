Yoshitomo Nara show to open in Kaohsiung

NEW FEATURES: Aside from the 53 works exhibited in Taipei, 26 new works by the Japanese artist are to be showcased on the second leg of its tour in Taiwan

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A special exhibition by Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara is to open in Kaohsiung on Saturday next week, including 26 new works that were not shown in the Taipei version of the show, the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) said yesterday.

The exhibition is to be on display at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (KMFA) through Oct. 31 — the second stop of its tour in Taiwan, the association said in a statement.

The Kaohsiung edition is to feature the 53 works presented at the Taipei leg of the tour, including Hazy Humid Day, which the artist created especially for Taiwan, and Miss Moonlight, which is being exhibited outside Japan for the first time, it said.

A painting by Japanese contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara is shown on a poster for an exhibition of his work that is to run from Saturday next week to Oct. 31 at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts. Photo courtesy of the General Association of Chinese Culture and the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

Organizers have also added 26 new pieces to the Kaohsiung exhibition, it said.

They include eight sketches Nara created during his isolation period when he traveled to Taiwan earlier this year; a painting he completed earlier this year that would be making its overseas debut in Kaohsiung; two pieces, titled Yamako Sister/older and Yamako Sister/younger, which he painted on cardboard in 2019; and 15 photographs from the Traveling Yamako series.

The exhibition at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei, which opened on March 12, was forced to end ahead of its scheduled June 20 closing because of the local COVID-19 outbreak, the association said.

Nevertheless, it attracted more than 40,000 visitors by early May, the association added.

The exhibition in Kaohsiung was co-organized by the GACC, the KMFA, the Yoshitomo Nara Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association and the Kaohsiung City Government, the GACC said.

People who wish to see the exhibition have to book appointments online, as well as follow COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

Visits will be limited to a maximum of 55 minutes, the KMFA said.

For the first round of appointments, which open at 1pm tomorrow, people would be able to book slots for Saturday next week through Aug. 6, it said.