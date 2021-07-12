Tourists flocked to Nantou County’s Wuling (武嶺) on Hehuanshan (合歡山) over the weekend, despite relaxations of some disease prevention measures only taking effect tomorrow.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday announced that national parks would reopen this week, but mountain lodges and protected areas would remain closed.
Crowds at scenic spots would be closely monitored, the center said, adding that local governments and Aboriginal villages could impose additional restrictions and close certain areas.
Wuling, at 3,275m above sea level near Taroko National Park, has over the past few years become increasingly popular.
However, visitor numbers dropped dramatically after the government on May 19 implemented a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. Despite relaxing some measures, the center on Thursday extended the alert until July 26.
The Taroko Gorge National Park Administration said that surveillance camera footage showed that stargazers started appearing in Wuling’s parking lot on Saturday night, and more people entered and exited the parking lot at noon yesterday, including a group of motorcyclists, it said.
The park administration said that it would reopen the Wuling observation deck tomorrow, adding that it has coordinated with various agencies to ensure that tourists adhere to COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
While the parking lot in Wuling has six parking spaces for tour buses, 46 for passenger vehicles, 27 for scooters and two spots for drivers with disabilities, only 40 percent of spaces would be opened, it said, citing CECC guidelines.
Aside from Hehuanshan, Nantou County also has other scenic spots, including Cingjing Farm (清境農場) and the Aowanda National Forest Recreational Area (奧萬大國家森林遊樂區).
As tourists are expected to flock there this week, the Nantou County Police Bureau’s Renai Precinct reminded tourists to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
Traffic would be regulated at key checkpoints, the precinct said.
New CECC guidelines are to take effect tomorrow with regard to the reopening of national scenic areas, eco-educational farms and botanical gardens, imposing social distancing and mask wearing rules.
Beaches would remain closed, the CECC said.
Local governments have the conditional right to make adjustments to the new guidelines, the center said.
