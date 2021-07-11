Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DEFENSE

Tsai names vice minister

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has appointed Po Hung-hui (柏鴻輝), deputy chief executive officer of the Institute for National Defense Security Research, as the new vice defense minister in charge of policy at the Ministry of National Defense. Po, a retired air force lieutenant general, graduated from the Republic of China Air Force Academy in 1981 and the Air Command and Staff College of National Defense University in 1994, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said in a statement on Friday. He has served as the head of Taiwan’s defense mission in the US, director of the Political Warfare Office at the Air Force Command, chief of the general staff of the Air Force Command, and administrative deputy minister at the ministry, Lo said. Po had been serving at the institute since he retired from the military in 2018, Lo added.

HEALTH

Vaccine parity for migrants

Migrant workers are to receive the same treatment as Taiwanese in the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Friday. The representative offices of Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam issued a joint appeal on Tuesday last week for migrant workers to be added to the priority list of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ou said the ministry discussed the situation with the Central Epidemic Command Center on Friday last week. “We were told that migrant workers are not treated differently from Taiwanese nationals in principle,” she said, adding that the ministry would arrange for the representatives of the four countries and health officials to discuss the issue.

DIPLOMACY

Haiti ‘unlikely’ to switch ties

Ties between Taiwan and Haiti would remain solid, despite the political turmoil in Haiti following the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, a former Taiwanese ambassador to the Caribbean nation said. Asked whether Haiti could switch allegiance to China after the assassination on Wednesday, Yang Cheng-ta (楊承達), ambassador to Haiti from 2005 to 2008, said he believed that the interim government’s priority would be to bring stability to the country. Yang said he does not believe Beijing would try to poach Taiwan’s diplomatic ally amid the chaos that Haiti is in. Even if the Chinese government did succeed in lobbying the interim government to ditch Taipei, the question is whether the new Haitian government would follow through with that decision, he added. Most importantly, Yang said that relations between Taiwan and Haiti have remained strong for years, and all bilateral cooperation programs are running smoothly.

ENVIRONMENT

Wild animal rescues drop

The number of wild animals being rescued has dropped to a record low following the implementation of a level 3 COVID-19 alert, a nonprofit veterinary clinic affiliated with the Wild Bird Society of Taoyuan said. Compared with the 315 animal rescue calls from April 18 to May 18, the number of calls dropped by 81 to 234 from May 19 to the end of last month, the clinic said. The number of calls has dropped by more than 100 from the same period in previous years, it said. Veterinarian Wu Chia-ying (吳珈瑩) said most callers report roadkill, and with traffic reduced due to the alert, the number of roadkill calls has also decreased.