Take heatstroke seriously: doctor

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA





Older people and people with chronic illnesses should drink plenty of water and avoid very humid environments in summer when temperatures are high, the Chi Mei Medical Center said.

Of the 20 people hospitalized at the center for heat stroke over the past five years, 16 had a chronic illness and 10 were older than 65, it said.

“Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness there is. If you don’t recognize the signs of heat stroke and seek medical assistance early, the mortality rate is as high as 50 percent,” center physician Kuo Wan-yin (郭婉吟) said.

In those who experience heat stroke, the body’s core temperature can exceed 40°C, and the central nervous system begins to fail, she said.

A person might become muddled or lose consciousness altogether, and could exhibit strange behavior or develop a twitch, Kuo said.

In most cases in which central nervous system abnormalities do not occur, the person’s condition would not be described by a doctor as heat stroke, but instead as a common heat-related illness, she said.

The average age of those hospitalized at the center for heat stroke between January 2016 and May was 65, and 60 percent of those patients were men, Kuo said, adding that 80 percent of all the patients had pre-existing chronic conditions.

Most heat stroke cases are reported between June and August, and most occur outdoors, while 40 percent of all cases occur at a person’s place of work, she said.

“In about 70 percent of the serious cases that require hospitalization, the person is sent to the intensive care unit. Most recover after 11 days of hospitalization,” Kuo said.

People who suspect someone has heat stroke should call an ambulance and if possible move the person to a cooler location, she said, adding that cloths soaked in cold water can be applied to the person’s neck, armpits and groin to help reduce their temperature.

“Heat stroke is preventable. You have to be on alert during the hotter months. If you have elderly people at home during the [COVID-19] pandemic, make sure you have good airflow in your home,” Kuo said.

In related news, the Central Weather Bureau yesterday said that hot weather is expected around Taiwan due to the continuing effects of a Pacific high-pressure system, with heat alerts raised for the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The bureau issued a “yellow” heat alert for Taipei and New Taipei City, and Taitung County, as well as an “orange” heat advisory for Yilan and Hualien counties.

A yellow alert refers to a maximum temperature of 36°C for one day, while an orange alert signals a maximum temperature of 36°C for three days in a row.

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University and former bureau Weather Forecast Center director, said that the Pacific high-pressure system is expected to weaken from Wednesday next week, resulting in slightly lower daytime temperatures.