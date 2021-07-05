Taiwan Audio Comic Expo aims to reinforce the nation’s ties with Japan

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Audio Comic Expo opened at the Taiwan Cultural Center in Tokyo on Thursday last week, and includes works inspired by ties with Japan.

The exhibition features 10 original comics from Taiwan adapted into short films featuring Japanese subtitles, characters voiced by Taiwanese voice actors and musical works, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) said in a statement on Saturday.

The videos had been presented in a series titled “Taiwan Audio Comic” (漫畫有聲音) in an online exhibition put together by TAICCA in April to mark World Book and Copyright Day, it said.

The works included in the expo are: Yan (閻鐵花), Guardienne (守娘), The Funeral Concerto (送葬協奏曲), The Incompetent Love Counseling Center (無能戀愛諮商中心), Listen to My Voice!! (請聽我的聲音!!), Alice No. 9 (第九號愛麗絲), The Scavenger’s Wild Tent (採集人的野帳), To the End of the World (世界末日也要和你在一起), Day Off (每日青菜) and Men’s 3D Love Strategy (3次元男子戀愛攻略).

As a part of the exhibition, the center and TAICCA also invited 10 Taiwanese artists — Nownow Senpai (小峱峱), Rimui (韋蘺若明), Ying Chang (英張), Gene, Daily Greens (每日青菜), Hui Ye Dou (灰野都), Yang Chi-cheng (楊基政), Pemy (胚謎), Rice and Dumpling (米宗子) and Tonn Hsu (許彤) — to create works inspired by the friendship between Taiwan and Japan, it said.

By expressing Taiwan’s gratitude to Japan through cultural content, the organizers aim to demonstrate the friendship between the two nations, TAICCA chief executive officer Lee Ming-che (李明哲) said.

The exhibition would also enable Japanese to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan, he said.

“We hope to see more cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Japan,” Lee said, adding that “hopefully the cross-domain adaptation of comics will open up opportunities in the Japanese market for our high-quality comics.”

The expo follows the success of “Taiwan Comic Night Market” (臺灣漫畫夜市) — another exhibition organized by the center and TAICCA that launched at the center on Nov. 20 last year and highlighted the works of 25 Taiwanese comic artists, TAICCA said.

The Taiwan Audio Comic Expo is open Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 5pm and ends on Aug. 20, it said.