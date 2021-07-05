An exhibition featuring works of renowned painter Yang San-lang (楊三郎) on Saturday opened at the Taimei Gallery in Toyko, marking the artist’s first retrospective exhibition in Japan.
The show, titled “Yang San-lang: A Taiwanese Treasure,” features several of Yang’s scenic oil paintings and some pastels. It is to run until July 10.
The extensive showing of Yang’s work illustrates the progress of modern art that occurred simultaneously in Taiwan and Japan, the Japanese Gekkan Bijutsu newspaper said.
Photo: Lin Tsui-yi, Taipei Times
Yang’s Sunrise at Yushan was publicly admired by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Yang’s daughter-in-law, Noriko Morakoshi, said at the show’s opening event, adding that the work showcases the magnificent blue ridges of the mountain set against a golden dawn.
Lee thought that the painting conveyed a sense of hope and vitality, Morakoshi said.
Snowing Peaks-Hakuba, Japan, the only painting in the show that is based on a site in Japan, was composed in Nagano Prefecture when Yang was 85 years old, two years before his death in 1995, she said.
Yang traveled to the village of Hakuba carrying canvas and tools to draw the mountain with its characteristic red maples and green pines covered in snow, Morakoshi said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many people from traveling, the gallery hopes that the exhibition’s visitors will be able to view scenes of landscapes from around the world through Yang’s eyes, as he had traveled Taiwan, Japan and the US, she said.
New Taipei City’s Yang San-lang Museum, of which Morakoshi is the CEO, loaned pieces from its collection to the exhibition, but several oil paintings were too large to be transported to Japan, she said.
The artist’s personal journals, which show Yang’s affinity for Japan, are also on display.
Taimei Gallery director Masanori Danjo said that Yang is a seminal figure in Taiwanese art, and it is a rare privilege to see his work in Japan.
Yang San-lang’s son, Yang Shin-lang (楊星朗), in a statement said that his father had been a life-long friend of Japan.
His father considered that country his second home and was close friends with Japanese artists such as Ryuzaburo Umehara, he said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,