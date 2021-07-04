The Transitional Justice Commission on Thursday called on the government to reopen an investigation into the death of democracy activist Chen Wen-chen (陳文成) four decades ago.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Chen’s mysterious death, and a new investigation would not only help to solve the puzzle, but also serve to uphold transitional justice in Taiwan, the commission wrote on Facebook.
The commission, which re-examined Chen’s case last year after legal files were declassified, said it has sent letters to the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office detailing the importance of opening a new probe.
The commission said in a report that there was a possibility that Chen had been murdered by Taiwanese authorities in 1981, when the nation was under martial law.
Chen was found dead near a library at National Taiwan University, shortly after he arrived in Taiwan on vacation from the US, where he was a mathematics professor at Carnegie Mellon University and had been active in promoting Taiwan’s democratic movement.
The day before his body was found, Chen was summoned by the Taiwan Garrison Command, a state security force that has since been disbanded, and his death, at the age of 31, was widely seen as government reprisal for his activism overseas.
The commission also called on the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which ruled the nation at the time, to release its files related to Chen’s death.
The KMT declined to comment on the commission’s request.
The Dr Chen Wen-chen Memorial Foundation also issued a statement, saying that the government has a responsibility to uncover the truth.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant