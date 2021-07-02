The government should allow students from Hong Kong to attend Taiwanese kindergartens, and elementary and junior-high schools to prevent them from being “brainwashed” by a patriotism-focused curriculum promoted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), groups said yesterday.
Groups of Hong Kong advocates based in Taiwan made the plea at an online news conference, held as the CCP celebrated its 100th anniversary in Beijing.
Yesterday also marked the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China and one year since China implemented Hong Kong’s National Security Law.
A Hong Konger called “Tienba” said that he has been a regular participant of an annual July 1 march since 2003, adding that he and his wife migrated to Taiwan primarily for the education of their children.
The democracy rally, held since 1997, was canceled this year after the Hong Kong government banned public gatherings, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many Hong Kongers might be indifferent to politics, but they are sensitive to education issues. This was why parents in Hong Kong in 2012 protested against the school curriculum introduced by the Hong Kong Education Bureau, as they found it unacceptable that it was turning their children into CCP loyalists,” he said.
Their worst fear came true last year with the introduction of the National Security Law, he said, adding that they are using every means possible to educate their children elsewhere.
Taiwan’s school curriculum is widely praised for its emphasis on freedom, democracy and diversity, and only Hong Kong’s privileged few can access such quality schools, he said.
“We hope that Taiwan’s kindergartens, and elementary and junior-high schools can accept children from Hong Kong, and their parents can come along as their legal guardians,” Tienba said.
About 70,000 Hong Kongers have migrated since protests started in 2019, triggered by a since-scrapped anti-extradition law, Taiwan Hong Kong Association secretary-general Lee Chih (李淇) said, adding that about 20,000 of them moved to Taiwan.
“They came for the democracy and freedom here, and to rescue the next generation from being poisoned by the patriotism-focused education promoted by the CCP,” she said.
While Taiwan was among the first nations to offer humanitarian assistance to Hong Kongers after the protests, many who face political persecution were not protesters, she said.
Not all of them are in immediate danger, which is required to qualify for assistance under Article 18 of the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例), nor do they all qualify for special humanitarian assistance under a Mainland Affairs Council program, she said.
“Humanitarian assistance is one way to support the will of Hong Kongers. The government should comprehensively review its immigration policy for Hong Kongers, and allow them to come in as many ways as possible,” she said.
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
Eligibility for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is from Thursday next week to be expanded, to include unvaccinated people who are part of a priority group and people waiting to receive a second dose of the Moderna shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. People in groups 4 to 8 of the CECC’s vaccine priority list would be eligible to receive one of the 1.1 million doses the center is planning to distribute from the end of this month, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is CECC deputy commander, told a news conference. This includes people who have