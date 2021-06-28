COVID-19: NARL, scientists working to bolster virus defense

NECESSARY TOOLS: NARL has updated its dashboard that tracks new cases in real time, while a research institute is helping local companies develop rapid testing kits

While all eyes are on COVID-19 vaccines, researchers at the National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) have been working tirelessly with scientists nationwide to develop the countless components necessary to construct a defense against the virus.

From maps to microchips, the researchers are coming up with innovative solutions for a number of unforeseen needs made all too clear by the virus’ steady march around the globe.

The National Center for High-Performance Computing, a division of NARL, was among the first to respond with its COVID-19 Dashboard, released in March last year.

Using data from Johns Hopkins University and the US Department of Health and Human Services, developers designed maps and charts to help the public understand the spread of the virus in real time.

Responding to the changing situation in Taiwan, the center updated the dashboard this month with several new features to visualize the domestic outbreak, NARL said.

People can easily view case counts, vaccination rates and other data categorized by city, county and even district or township, all presented through interactive and colorful charts, it said, adding that the site is available for PC and mobile users in Chinese and English languages, at https://covid-19.nchc.org.tw.

Apart from accurate data, another key tool in the fight against COVID-19 is widespread rapid testing.

The Taiwan Instrument Research Institute is doing its part to speed up the process by guiding local biotech firms in producing rapid testing kits.

For example, the institute has helped ACE Biolabs complete clinical trials for its rapid COVID-19 antibody testing kit by providing assistance with testing equipment and technical optimization.

The product is now on the market after receiving emergency use authorization late last year.

The institute has also helped Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical and S&T Biomed develop antibody tests, and worked with Molsentech to develop a chip for rapid testing, among other products to make testing more readily available.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute has also lowered or waived fees for many of its services to encourage more semiconductor developers to use their expertise in fighting the pandemic, NARL said.

Even the National Laboratory Animal Center has a role to play, as many animal research institutions are pessimistic about their ability to maintain care under pandemic measures, it said.

As the measures might threaten the preservation of genetic strains important to research, the center has launched what it calls the Arc Project, NARL said.

The projects involves cryogenically freezing sperm and embryo samples of important genetic strains to ensure their preservation in the event of a catastrophe, it said.

Additional samples would also be sent to facilities in other parts of the nation as backups, it added.

Samples from more than 2,990 strains have already been preserved, comprising an estimated 70 percent of all those currently used in domestic research, it said.

The center is also providing animal test subjects and data analysis for vaccine development, NARL said.

In addition to breeding more laboratory mice for vaccine trials, the center has been offering pathology, blood biochemistry and immunity analysis services, it said.

Such expertise could help researchers evaluate vaccine efficacy, treatment and other important research related to COVID-19, NARL said.

As a member of the Global Mouse Models for COVID-19 Consortium, the center can also help keep Taiwanese vaccine developers up to date on information relating to genetic mouse strains relevant to COVID-19 research, it added.