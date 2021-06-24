Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday urged Beijing to stop media repression in Hong Kong, where the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is printing its last edition today after a police crackdown last week.
In a post on Facebook, Lai criticized Hong Kong police for targeting the Hong Kong edition of Apple Daily, which has been critical of the authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing for undermining freedoms and human rights in the territory.
Hong Kong police on Thursday last week raided Apple Daily’s newsroom and arrested five executives on national security grounds.
Police have also frozen the assets of Apple Daily and affiliates.
Lai urged Beijing to stop oppressing freedom of the press and speech, and said Taiwan stands with the people of Hong Kong.
Among the five people arrested last week, parent company Next Digital chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung (張劍虹) and Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law (羅偉光) have been charged with collusion with foreign forces and remain in detention, while the other three have been released on bail.
Dozens of articles published by Apple Daily have been used against the detainees, making it potentially the first time news reports are used as evidence of crimes under the National Security Law.
Many Hong Kong people have defied the government, Lai wrote, adding that Apple Daily sold 500,000 copies the day after the office raid.
It is unclear how many copies the newspaper sold that day, but it printed 500,000 copies, up from 80,000 the previous day.
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they