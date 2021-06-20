COVID-19 vaccinations to volunteers at Taipei’s Good Liver Clinic were not illegal, despite being against the spirit of the city’s policy, the Taipei City government said yesterday, citing an internal ethics investigation.
The clinic, which has several branches in Taipei, early last week requested 115 vaccine vials, and used them to inoculate volunteers working at the clinic and the Good Liver Foundation, as well as other personnel.
The clinic was fined NT$2 million (US$71,917) and removed from a list of approved vaccination sites.
Taipei Department of Government Ethics Commissioner Shen Feng-liang (沈鳳樑) told a news conference that the Taipei Department of Health on Monday last week approved the clinic’s request, after it had approved a similar application from the Dianthus Pediatric Clinic on May 31.
Dianthus would be summoned to explain its request to investigators, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said.
The decision to deliver vaccines to Dianthus was made by health department officials after deliberation, Shen said, adding that department director Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) received Dianthus’ request from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜).
However, before authorizing the two clinics’ requests, the health department did not check how many healthcare workers were employed there and how many of them had been vaccinated, Shen said.
The decision to only approve requests from three clinics in the city — Dianthus, Good Liver and another facility, Ho Chung Clinic — was against the spirit of city government policy, she said.
Regarding Good Liver inoculating volunteers, Shen said that the health department had told the clinic that it could only administer vaccines to volunteers who have healthcare worker licenses and are registered with the department.
Vivian Huang said that the city government would discuss potential consequences for Huang Shier-chieg, adding that he is an administrative appointee and the Civil Servants’ Performance Evaluation Act (公務人員考績法) is therefore not applicable.
Separately yesterday, Kao said that she contacted Huang Shier-chieg because she was concerned about the rights of pregnant women and healthcare workers.
Dianthus has only administered vaccines to eligible people in the first three vaccine priority groups, Kao said.
Additional reporting by Chien Hui-ju
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect