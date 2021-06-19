The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so.
While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation, to do it militarily.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“There’s no reason to do it militarily, and they know that. So, I think the probability is probably low, in the immediate, near-term future,” Milley told a meeting of the US Senate Committee on Appropriations.
“My assessment in terms of capability, I think China has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability to conduct military operations to seize through military means the entire island of Taiwan, if they wanted to do that,” he added.
The US is Taiwan’s strongest international backer and main source of arms.
The US House of Representatives plan to introduce legislation this week to boost US support for Taiwan, part of an effort in Congress to take a hard line in dealings with Beijing.
NATO leaders at a summit in Brussels on Monday took a more forceful stance toward China, saying Beijing presents “systemic challenges.”
Seven Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Thursday, the fourth consecutive day of such incursions.
Additional reporting by CNA
