CUSTOMS
Teabag shipments seized
About 17,000 teabags were seized by customs officials after a regular inspection found that the teabags contained high levels of chemicals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. A shipment of tea from Sri Lanka and India — 197.1kg of six types of the Florian brand — was found to contain residues of 2,6-diisopropylnaphthalene, a plant growth inhibitor prohibited in Taiwan, the FDA said. A shipment of tea from Japan — 48kg of Ganko Uji — was also seized after it was found to contain residues of the pesticide thiacloprid at a concentration of 0.07 parts per million (ppm), exceeding the maximum permitted 0.05ppm, it said.
SOCIETY
Architect dies aged 96
Architect Wang Chiu-hwa (王秋華), known for her designs of public libraries, died on Monday at the age of 96, architect and writer Roan Ching-yueh (阮慶岳) said. Wang served as a model for local architects, and her thinking and values had a considerable influence on the younger generation, Roan said. Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) on Monday offered his condolences to Wang’s family and said he would request that Wang be awarded a posthumous presidential citation. Wang was born in 1925 in Beijing, and went to the US in 1946 after obtaining a bachelor’s in architecture. She worked for US architect and urban planner Percival Goodman from the 1950s until resettling in Taipei in 1979 to continue her design work and teach at universities.
SOCIETY
Mother to be deported
An Indonesian woman living in Taichung, who on Monday called for help to save her infant son, was later detained after police found that she was in Taiwan illegally. The Taichung Fire Bureau said that it received a call from her landlord saying that the woman’s son had stopped breathing. The Duty Command Center immediately contacted her online and told her to conduct CPR as firefighters rushed to her apartment. When they arrived on the scene, the boy did not have a heartbeat and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Taichung police said they suspected that he might have died from asphyxiation and quoted the woman as saying that the baby might have become pinned down by her three-year-old son, who had been sleeping in the same bed. While investigating the death, police found that the woman was a migrant worker who had skipped out on her employer. She broke the terms of her contract, so she and the three-year-old are to be repatriated, they said.
SOCIETY
Man dies in grain elevator
A Chiayi man yesterday died after slipping and falling into corn while working in a grain elevator in the county’s Yijhu Township (義竹), the Chiayi County Fire Bureau said. The bureau identified the victim as a 37-year-old man surnamed Ko (柯) who was an employee of the Yijhu Township Farmers’ Association. Ko and another employee were sweeping corn from the silo’s interior walls when he fell, the bureau said, quoting the coworker. As the corn was lowered to the conveyor belt, Ko sank into the grain, which shifted “like quicksand,” the coworker said. After breaching the wall of the silo, first responders retrieved Ko’s body with a harness, the bureau said. Ko was rushed to Tainan’s Chimei Hospital, but efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead, the bureau said. Police opened an investigation to verify the witness’ account, it added.
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The
PARTY LINES: Just 28.1% of respondents said they were willing to get a local vaccine, including 52.8% of DPP voters and 48.6% of Taiwan Statebuilding Party voters Sixty-two percent of Taiwanese disapprove of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) progress in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines, while 65.6 percent said that they would not take domestic vaccines that lack WHO certification, a poll released yesterday by Trend Survey and Research and commissioned by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) found. Trend Survey general manager Wu Shih-chang (吳世昌) announced the results of the survey with TPP officials at a virtual news conference, adding that 41.3 percent of respondents said that they highly disapproved of the center’s efforts to secure vaccines. About 68.6 percent of the respondents agreed that the country should rely on