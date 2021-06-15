A team of physicians and dentists in Hsinchu City have been hailed as an “exceptional example” for doctors to follow, after they collaborated on running a COVID-19 rapid testing station at the Hsinchu Science Park.
After a cluster of COVID-19 infections was reported at King Yuan Electronics on June 2, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) voiced concern about the effect on production at the park.
On June 4, the rapid testing station was established and started testing workers in the park the following day.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government
Over the next five days, it tested 5,213 people.
Hsinchu City Medical Association chairman Chiu Kuo-hua (邱國華) gathered more than 120 medical professionals, including 76 physicians, 43 dentists and seven traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, to operate the station. Chiu required all to have been vaccinated against the disease at least two weeks prior, and to undergo training in COVID-19 testing.
Chen Chih-cheng (陳志成), who trained the team, said his goal was to prepare them to identify people with latent infections.
Dentists were recruited because of their experience testing for the flu, and because SARS-CoV-2 is most highly concentrated in the nose and throat of an infected person, Chen said.
“We taught the dentists what they needed to know about the structure of the nose and throat, and about collecting samples for COVID-19 tests,” he said. “After they did it a few times they were able to instruct other doctors.”
Chiu recorded the training process he used for the dentists with the hope of it being used as training material for testing stations elsewhere in Taiwan.
“Hopefully, dentists will be seen as a valuable resource in the fight against disease,” he said.
Hsinchu City Dental Association chairman Lan Hung-wen (藍鴻文) said that Hsinchu’s dentists are known to have a good rapport with the city’s physicians, which is why they quickly volunteered to work at the testing station when it was announced.
“For them I think it was this idea that they had to come together to save their city,” he said.
The station also relieved some of the burden on the city’s hospitals, and enabled those who were concerned about going to a hospital out of fear of infection to have another choice for testing, he said.
Hsinchu has also established other rapid testing centers, and is offering to test on-site at factories, Lin said.
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
‘WITCH HUNT’: Huang Wei-che’s comments made it seem as if all visitors to Tainan would be a threat and infected people should be fined, an association said Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) should repeal a program to issue rewards for positive COVID-19 tests among people who return to their former home from northern Taiwan over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights said yesterday. Huang’s “authoritarian behavior” is unacceptable, the association said after he announced that people should notify the Tainan Public Health Bureau of people who travel to Tainan to visit relatives from Saturday to Monday next week and urge them to get tested for the virus. People would receive NT$1,000 if they submit a report that leads to a positive COVID-19 rapid
Scammers have developed new strategies to extract personal information and money amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Taichung Police Department said on Sunday. The department provided advice to avoid online scams amid a surge in reports of people posing as contact tracing officials or e-commerce platforms. Scammers have developed new strategies to extract information and money, it said. Some pose as contact tracing officials, messaging targets to tell them that they have been listed as a contact of a confirmed case, it said. They ask for the target’s birthdate, national identification number, family members and other information, the department said. Contact tracing personnel do
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The