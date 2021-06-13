Taiwan’s approach to evaluating the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine candidates has not been used by any other country as a basis for granting emergency use authorization (EUA), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Friday.
During a legislative hearing, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) questioned Chen about review standards for issuing EUAs for domestic COVID-19 vaccines, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published on Thursday.
While Taiwan’s domestically developed vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, none of them have begun larger phase 3 trials — which are typically the standard for determining efficacy. FDA guidelines allow EUAs to be issued without phase 3 trials, by instead analyzing phase 2 results through immunobridging, which uses the immune response measured in clinical trial participants to infer the overall level of protection a vaccine would provide.
Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health via CNA
Critics say that this approach, which is based on the potency levels of neutralizing antibodies found in clinical trial participants, cannot be used to accurately determine a vaccine’s efficacy.
Kao asked Chen whether Taiwan would be the first country to grant an EUA using immunobridging as a substitute for efficacy data obtained in phase 3 clinical trials.
Initially, Chen said that he could not speak to the approaches being adopted by regulators in other countries, adding that immunobridging has been a topic of discussion in the WHO.
When pressed, Chen said that “there are currently no approvals of this type.”
“If that is the case, then this is genuinely frightening,” Kao said. “Taiwan has purchased 10 million [local] vaccines, enough to give to 5 million people.”
“If the efficacy of the domestic vaccines does not meet expectations, then these people are like the emperor with no clothes — completely without protection,” she said.
Russia and China have approved COVID-19 vaccines for use before they entered phase 3 trials or before efficacy data from those trials had been published, but Taiwan would be the first country to grant an EUA using the immunobridging approach, Chen said.
Debate on the FDA’s standards has grown, following Medigen Vaccine Biologics’ announcement on Thursday that it would soon apply for an EUA, after becoming the first local vaccine maker to “unblind” results of its phase 2 clinical trials.
The FDA’s review would compare the neutralizing antibody potency levels of Medigen trial participants with those from a control group of 200 recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Taiwan, Chen said.
As data from the AstraZeneca group is pending, the EUA review would likely begin later this month, Chen said, adding that there would be no pressure on the FDA and no deadline for when it should be completed.
In a follow-up question, Kao said that the US Food and Drug Administration had publicly broadcast its EUA review meetings for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and asked Chen if Taiwan would be willing to do the same.
Chen said that he would respect whatever decision the vaccine review committee made on the matter, but added that there are no plans to broadcast the proceedings.
If Medigen’s vaccine is granted an EUA and if plans to use immunobridging, with phase 3 trials to be conducted later, gain traction internationally, the vaccine would have a chance of being approved by the WHO, Chen said.
Even without international recognition, Taiwanese would not be prohibited from entering other countries based on what vaccine they receive, although quarantine procedures might differ, he added.
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
The military is to mount two tank guns purchased from the US on domestically made armored vehicles to aid in the research and development (R&D) of mobile gun systems, sources said on Saturday. Two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns are to be mounted on Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, the sources said. The official R&D would start next year, and the military hopes to produce two prototypes by 2023, they added. A 105mm tank gun is expected to be the main weapon of armored vehicles, with a secondary system to incorporate a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun with a 12.7mm remote-controlled machine gun turret. Sources
‘IT FEELS DESOLATE’: Foot traffic has all but stopped in the district, but some traditional stores that offer online shopping have seen their revenues increase Businesses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) would take at least six months to recover from the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak, a merchants’ association said on Sunday. Wanhua, home to the Ximending (西門町) shopping area, is usually one of the most visited parts of Taipei. However, people have been avoiding the district since last month, when a COVID-19 outbreak was discovered there. Now, only local residents can be seen on the streets of Wanhua and they pass by quickly without entering the shops, Taipei Business District and Industrial Confederation chairman Hung Wen-ho (洪文和) said. “Most businesses have shuttered up. Only a