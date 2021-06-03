China Television (CTV) received a passing grade for its performance from 2016 to 2019, although it must lower its debt ratio to below 60 percent before its operating license expires in 2025 while not firing employees for adhering to its own broadcasting guidelines, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
It was CTV’s first performance review since the network’s license renewal application was approved in 2016, the commission said.
A terrestrial television license is valid for nine years, and the commission is authorized to evaluate a licenced network’s performance every three years.
Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times
The review of CTV’s performance from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019, took nearly two years, as the network was repeatedly asked to provide additional information on plans to improve its financial situation, and enhance the quality of its news programs and political talk shows, the commission said.
NCC data showed that the network has registered capital of NT$1.5 billion (US$54.11 million), but its debt ratio never dropped below 80 percent in the three-year evaluation period, it said.
The passing grade was granted on two conditions, the NCC said.
As the commission next year is to evaluate the network’s performance from July 1 last year to June 30 next year, CTV should submit a detailed financial improvement plan before the evaluation period ends, it said.
Moreover, it must reduce its debt ratio from 80 percent to below 60 percent before its operating license expires on June 30, 2025, the commission said.
CTV’s management should create guidelines for its news production and provide key items from its contract with news department employees, which should be made terms of its contracts with such personnel, it said.
“Former CTV chairwoman Chiu Chia-yu (邱佳瑜) was found to have interfered in the operations of CTi News, which is part of the Want Want China Times Group,” the commission said. “As such, contracts must clearly state that CTV’s management must not hand down decisions unfavorable to employees if they exert rights or privileges stated in the guidelines.”
CTV is not being singled out by the requirement to incorporate broadcasting guidelines with its contracts with employees, said NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗), the commission’s spokesman.
The NCC last week imposed the same requirement on Sanlih E-Television’s iNews when it approved a request to move it to channel 48, Wong said.
The commission has not found evidence that CTV is under undue influence from large shareholders or third parties, he said.
CTV’s management must revise its broadcasting guidelines, provide the employment guidelines and submit the revised guidelines to the commission within six months after it is officially notified about the evaluation, the commission said.
The network should enforce the revised broadcasting guidelines, which must prevent its largest shareholder or others from coercing employees at the news department to cover stories in ways that contradict its code of journalistic ethics, the commission said.
CTV must also stipulate guidelines governing production and broadcast of political talk shows, it added.
In other news, the commission is to provide an additional NT$65 million to compensate 402 radio and television stations for losses incurred by broadcasting disease prevention information from the Central Epidemic Command Center.
Since last year, the commission has spent NT$99 million to subsidize broadcast media for airing disease prevention information, it said.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes
The Taipei City Government yesterday conducted a simulation for a level 4 lockdown, which would close all nonessential businesses and bar entrance into the city. The death toll from COVID-19 in Taiwan has surpassed that of SARS in a scene unfathomable at this time last year, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said. There is evidence that the situation has stabilized over the past three days, as ambulances are no longer being turned away from hospitals due to a lack of beds, he said. However, if the situation continues, “quantitative changes would create qualitative ones,” Ko said, asking what would happen if the city