Agency releases a list of public holidays next year

The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration yesterday published a list of public holidays to be observed by government agencies next year, including several long weekends.

Civil servants will get a total of 115 days off next year, including public holidays, and all Saturdays and Sundays except for Jan. 22, the list showed.

While the list of holidays is issued for government agencies and state-run entities, it is also commonly observed by the private sector, including banks and most companies, as well as schools.

The first long weekend of the year will take place between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 next year to celebrate the founding of the Republic of China on Jan. 1, which falls on a Saturday in the new year.

It will be followed by the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, but Jan. 22, a Saturday, will be a working day.

Other long weekends during the first half of next year include the Peace Memorial Day from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, the Tomb Sweeping Day/Children’s Day holiday from April 2 to April 5, and the Dragon Boat Festival from June 3 to June 5.

The public holidays in the second half of the year are the Mid-Autumn Festival from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 and the Double Ten National Day holiday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10.

The list does not include the Workers’ Day on May 1, when workers can get a day off under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), nor the Armed Forces Day on Sept. 3 for military personnel.