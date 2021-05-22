Legislators yesterday passed the second reading of draft proposals to boost government spending for industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to NT$630 billion (US$22.55 billion).
The proposed amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) next proceed to the final phase of cross-party negotiations.
They are to be considered for a third reading on May 31, the final day of the current legislative session, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said.
Photo: CNA
The proposals would raise government spending to NT$630 billion for industries affected by the pandemic, up from the current cap of NT$420 billion, while also extending the spending deadline to June 30 next year. The current bill is set to expire on June 30.
A report accompanying the proposal said that the additional spending and extension were needed to spur economic growth, as more businesses are affected by COVID-19 with a recent increase in local infections.
“The outbreak situation is affecting industries and families, and the public needs relief and economic revitalization to protect people’s livelihoods and maintain social stability,” it said.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
Legislators also passed amendments to the Criminal Code to address inconsistencies in punishments for people found guilty of traffic infractions that resulted in injuries and who fled the scene of the incident.
Under the amendment, offenders are to receive jail sentences from six months to five years, while those whose actions resulted in death or serious injuries are to receive prison terms of one to seven years.
Meanwhile, the Legislative Yuan yesterday tested holding sessions through videoconferencing during the morning session, which You said was a “historic” moment.
Although 80 of the 113 legislators have been set up to connect to the videoconferencing system through computers or iPads, only 36 participated in the test.
“It felt OK to operate the system. If the COVID-19 outbreak continues, it would be better to use videoconferencing for our meetings,” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) said.
On Thursday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said that the KMT did not support the idea because of security concerns, adding that electronic devices might contain surveillance programs.
Meetings at the Legislative Yuan have been suspended for a week starting today amid a surge in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.
The decision was made following interparty negotiations on Thursday afternoon.
Several committee meetings have been canceled since Saturday last week, when the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 alert to for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3, which has since been applied to the entire nation.
Additional reporting by CNA
