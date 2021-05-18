Taipei and New Taipei City yesterday announced the suspension of schools up to and including high-school level, starting today, in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the two municipalities.
Private and public high schools, junior-high schools, elementary schools, preschools, cram schools, after-school care centers, and child or infant care centers, are to be closed until Friday next week, the two city governments announced.
The decision to suspend classes to reduce the risk of infection caused by people moving around was made after discussions with the New Taipei City Government, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) told a news conference yesterday morning.
Photo: CNA
Locally transmitted cases have climbed fast in the past two days, and the high positivity rate of about 10 percent at temporary testing stations in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), where many cases were reported last week, suggests that the COVID-19 situation is serious and there is a certain level of community spread, he said.
Previously, the goal was to stop the virus at national borders and keep the number of local infections at zero, but the goal is now to prevent it from spreading further, Ko said.
One of the best public health measures to prevent viral transmission is to “stop people moving around,” so the city would start by suspending classes, he said.
The policy might be modified depending on the COVID-19 situation in the coming days, Ko added.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said school campuses where the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students exam was held over the past weekend have all been thoroughly disinfected, and schools near the city’s testing stations have also been sanitized.
“School is being suspended to reduce the flow of people, so we strongly urge all parents to make sure their children stay at home,” she said.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that classes for students in their third year of junior-high or high school would still be suspended until graduation, as announced on Sunday.
“Classes are suspended, but learning will not be suspended for students in the two weeks,” he said, adding that teachers and students are advised to use the city’s online learning platform — the Taipei CooC-Cloud database (台北酷課雲) — for learning.
The platform has more than 11,284 learning videos, 43,821 questions in its question database and links to 21 online databases, he said, adding that students can also join live streaming courses to learn things such as programming or foreign languages.
Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) said guardians of children who are 12 years or younger or who have disabilities can ask for unpaid “disease prevention childcare leave” to look after them while they are at home.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said a “suspend classes, but not suspend learning” online learning platform has been established so that students can continue self-managed learning and reading at home.
For students who do not have adequate online learning equipment at home, schools would lend them tablets, notebooks and mobile Internet cards, he said.
“The school breakfast and lunch subsidy for disadvantaged students will still be provided, and the city’s free-meal program — which allows children and adolescents 18 years old or younger to receive free meals at convenience stores within the city when an emergency situation occurs — will continue to be implemented,” Hou said.
Taipei Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said that there are 285 elementary schools and high schools, 291 preschools, 2,593 classes in cram schools and 199 after-class care centers in the city, and more than 334,000 students would be affected by the policy.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic