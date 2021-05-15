The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a life sentence handed down to an Israeli-American for the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Canadian citizen on the banks of the Sindian River (新店溪).
The court dismissed Oren Shlomo Mayer’s appeal and concluded that there was nothing objectionable in the High Court’s ruling in January, which upheld the New Taipei City District Court’s conviction of Mayer and three others last year in connection with the murder.
According to the verdict, Mayer, who has dual citizenship in Israel and the US, killed Canadian Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan because he suspected that Ramgahan had informed police about an illicit drug trade in which he and the three accomplices were involved.
In August 2018, Mayer met Ramgahan at a riverside park in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和), where they were later joined by one of the accomplices, American Ewart Bent, it said.
American Jason Hobbie and Taiwanese-Canadian Wu Hsuan (吳宣) set off fireworks on the opposite side of the river to distract Ramgahan, while also acting as lookouts, it said.
Mayer and Bent took turns strangling Ramgahan with a chainsaw chain before Mayer cut his throat with a machete. Mayer and Bent dismembered his body and disposed of the body parts and tools in the Sindian River, the court said.
Ramgahan’s body parts were found in a riverside park under Zhongzheng Bridge in Yonghe on Aug. 22, 2018.
Mayer fled Taiwan but was found two weeks later in the Philippines, from where he was extradited, while the others were arrested later that year.
In February 2020, the district court found all four guilty, sentencing Mayer to life in prison and Bent to 12 years and six months in jail. Hobbie and Wu were sentenced to 18 months and six months in jail respectively for aiding in the crime.
The three filed appeals against the convictions, but did not challenge the decision made by the High Court upholding the original ruling.
All four men had been acquitted on money laundering charges connected to the prosecutors’ allegations that they had sold cannabis.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic