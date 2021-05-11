The Control Yuan yesterday called on the Cabinet and several government agencies to address human rights violations on Taiwanese fishing vessels flying a flag of convenience (FOC).
The Control Yuan said that there have been several international reports about violence and exploitation of migrant crew members on Taiwanese FOC vessels.
These include Greenpeace reports and the US Department of State’s annual Trafficking in Persons Report, Control Yuan member Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) told a news conference.
Photo: CNA
The National Immigration Agency (NIA), Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) and the Fisheries Agency have all promised to address human rights violations on Taiwanese FOC boats but have not done so, Wang said.
Boats that fly an FOC belong to merchant shipowners who have registered their vessels in a country other than their own to reduce operating costs, avoid higher taxes, and bypass laws that protect the wages and working conditions of the crews.
Taiwan has 1,100 deep-sea fishing boats, 241 of which are listed as FOC vessels, Fisheries Agency statistics showed.
Wang cited cases of human rights violations last year against migrant crew members on two Taiwanese FOC fishing boats, the Da Wang (大旺) and Chin Chun No. 12 (金春12號), both operated by Taiwanese and registered in Vanuatu.
While Taiwan had already closed its borders to almost all foreign nationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had not issued any quarantine guidelines for the crews of FOC vessels, Wang said.
The migrant crew members on the Da Wang and Chin Chun No. 12 were unable to obtain entry permits when the vessels returned to the Port of Kaohsiung in March and April last year respectively, she said.
Three Filipinos working on the two boats were confined to their dormitories in Kaohsiung, while two of the three were later held at the city’s airport for 20 days, she said.
The two Filipinos held at the airport were deemed by the NIA to have entered Taiwan illegally, and they were released only after the Legal Aid Foundation intervened, Wang said.
The incidents exposed a major failure on the part of the government to properly manage the FOC issue and prevent human rights violations, she said.
The Control Yuan is therefore calling on the NIA, OAC, Fisheries Agency and the Cabinet to institute corrective measures to protect the rights of migrant fishers on FOC vessels, Wang said.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in