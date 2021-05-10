Chang Ko-chi retrospective held at Sun Yat-sen Hall

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with CNA





A retrospective exhibition of artist Chang Ko-chi (張克齊) is on display at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei until June 14, the hall said in a statement on Saturday.

The exhibition, titled “Beautiful Scene” (麗水風華), opened on Friday at the hall’s Chung-shan National Gallery, it said.

It features 78 paintings, 22 sketches and 12 commemorative coins portraying Chinese zodiac signs by the artist, as well as nine books on his art, the hall said.

Exhibition visitors look at paintings by Chang Ko-chi in Taipei’s Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall yesterday. Photo: CNA

The works cover a variety of subjects, including feathers, animals, flowers, fruits and vegetables, it said.

Through Chang’s realistic depiction of clouded leopards, tigers, Taiwan blue pheasants (also known as Swinhoe’s pheasants) and plants native to the nation, the audience can feel a sense of vibrance, harmony, warmth and positivity, memorial hall director-general Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生) said at the opening reception.

Chang’s paintings show not only meticulous brushwork, but also have a multilayered richness, he said.

Chang has recovered from illness last year, said his wife, Wang Shu-chen (汪淑真), adding that sketching helped his rehabilitation.

She thanked Chang’s friends, relatives and students for their support and encouragement, saying that she is looking forward to the exhibition’s visitors appreciating the concept of “humans being one with nature,” as well as the beauty of Taiwan depicted by Chang.

Chang, who was born in Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里) in 1950, has for many years been using the gongbi (工筆) technique, which strives for realism and meticulousness, to portray flowers, birds and other animals, the hall said.

His painting Dancing Cranes (舞鶴) won an award from the Beijing Chinese Gongbi Painting Society, while his painting Shih Tu Ching Shen (舐犢情深) won an award at the All Japan Ink Painting Exhibition, it said.

In addition to “Beautiful Scene,” which displays a selection of works from different stages in Chang’s career, the memorial is to hold a seminar on the artist’s style, the hall said.

The seminar is to begin at 1:30pm on Saturday at the memorial’s Chung-shan Lecture Hall, it said.

In other news, one of Taiwanese sculptor Jun T. Lai’s (賴純純) works is to be on display at London’s Sculpture in the City open-air exhibition, making her the first Taiwanese sculptor to be included in the annual show, the event organizers said.

Lai’s Bloom Paradise, a 2019 sculpture that symbolizes hope, is aimed at bringing “positivity amidst the ongoing pandemic,” the City of London said in a news release.

“The work transforms the spirit and metaphor of a lotus into a three-dimensional sculpture, composed of the ‘Flower of Hope,’ the ‘Flower of the Sky,’ and the “Flower of Life,’” it said.

The work would on June 15 be installed at Fenchurch Street Station Plaza and be exhibited for one year, the organizers said.

Lai’s sculpture is one of 18 works included in the 10th edition of the free-of-charge show, they said, adding that they aim to enable the public to experience contemporary works of art and engage with their immediate environment.