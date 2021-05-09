Aboriginal arts and culture hub opens in Pingtung

By Lo Hsin-chen and Jason Pan / Staff reporters





Government officials and Aboriginal community leaders yesterday celebrated the opening of a center in Pingtung City to showcase Aboriginal arts and culture.

The Pingtung Harvest (屏東原百貨) in the Victory Star VIP Zone (勝利星村) also aims to promote local tourism and handicraft, Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) said at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by Council of Indigenous Peoples Deputy Minister Calivat Gadu.

“The Pingtung Harvest will become a landmark for Aboriginal enterprises, and its themed buildings will enable visitors to learn about Aboriginal cultures,” Pan said.

Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an, sixth left, and Council of Indigenous Peoples Deputy Minister Calivat Gadu, seventh left, hold a bilingual sign as other officials and Aboriginal community leaders join them to celebrate yesterday’s opening of the Pingtung Harvest at Victory Star VIP Zone in Pingtung City. Photo: Lo Hsin-chen, Taipei Times

“It will be a gateway to Pingtung’s Aboriginal cultures, and showcase the every day lives of indigenous people,” he added.

The Pingtung Harvest is housed in six historic buildings in a former military dependents’ village, with each house showcasing an aspect of Aboriginal culture, such as food, music, textiles, children, home and village communities, the officials said.

The restoration of the buildings was funded with NT$7 million (US$250,824) from the Ministry of Culture, NT$5 million from the council and NT$1.5 million from the Pingtung County Government, the officials said.

Exhibitions would also highlight hand-woven clothing and Aboriginal furniture-making, they said, adding that guided tours would be offered.