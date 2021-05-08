Court rejects 90-year-old man’s divorce request

‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe

By Lee Li-fa and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband.

The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years.

“Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said.

“I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him.

Chao also complained in court about Tung’s personal hygiene, claiming that she refused to bathe.

When he took the case to the Pingtung District Court early last year, court officials assumed he was merely letting off steam, as divorce suits between couples of such advanced age are rare.

However, Chao persisted, and the court called in both parties to hear each side of the argument.

Tung said that her husband has a bad temper and would refuse to speak with her for years when he gets angry.

She also denied her husband’s claims about her hygiene, saying that she bathes every day after returning home from feeding the dogs, adding that it was Chao who was unhygienic.

Their daughter-in-law lives with them, so Chao’s claim that no one takes care of him is a lie, Tung said.

The court rejected the application for divorce, citing Chao’s failure to provide evidence of Tung’s unsanitary behavior and refusal to provide care.

The case can be appealed.