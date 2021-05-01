The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday demanded that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) remove Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) as the nation’s representative to Japan and issue a public apology over his statements about wastewater discharge.
Japan on April 13 announced that it plans to release treated wastewater from the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, despite protests from neighboring countries.
While he lodged a protest to Tokyo on behalf of the government, Hsieh said in a Facebook post that he could not overlook the fact that Taiwan also discharges water from three nuclear power plants into the ocean.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The KMT on Thursday last week reported to the National Police Agency that it suspected Hsieh of spreading disinformation, and KMT lawmakers have since demanded that Hsieh attend a legislative meeting to report on Taiwan-Japan relations.
KMT Legislator Alex Fai (費鴻泰) yesterday said that South Korea, China, the Philippines and Russia have all voiced their complaints about Japan’s decision, while Taiwan’s representative spoke up for Japan and alleged that Taiwan was doing the same thing.
Fai quoted Atomic Energy Council Minister Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星) as saying that the wastewater Taiwan discharges meets normal standards and is different from the situation at the Japanese plant, which was destroyed during the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.
Fai accused Frank Hsieh of treason, and said his comments and action made him unsuitable to represent Taiwan’s interests abroad.
Fai said he was astonished that Tsai concurred with Hsieh’s comments, adding that such comments and actions were akin to denigrating the Republic of China (ROC) before Japan.
KMT lawmakers yesterday marched to the Presidential Office to voice their complaints.
They also demanded that the Tsai administration lodge formal complaints with the Japanese government on discharging contaminated water into the sea, remove Hsieh from his post and actively participate in international efforts to monitor Japan’s handling of wastewater.
In response, the Presidential Office said that Hsieh has adequately conveyed the Taiwanese government’s concern regarding its plan to pump irradiated water out to sea in two years.
The opposition party’s political machinations are not conducive to furthering and deepening Taiwan-Japan relations, it said, adding that stirring up hatred against Japanese is not helpful to maintaining peace and stability in the region.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,